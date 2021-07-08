Late for Work 7/8: Deshaun Watson's Deal May Be Best Gauge for Lamar Jackson's Extension

Deshaun Watson's Deal May Be Best Gauge for Lamar Jackson's Extension

Lamar Jackson's next contract is going to make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, but what might the deal look like as far as amount, length and structure?

The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer examined what the recent extensions for quarterbacks such as Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, Dallas' Dak Prescott and Houston's Deshaun Watson could tell us about what Jackson's extension could look like.

Watson's deal could be the best indicator for Jackson's contract projections, wrote Shaffer, who noted that "Watson doesn't have Jackson's record or durability."

"In April, the Ravens exercised the fifth-year option on Jackson's rookie contract, just as Houston did with Watson's after a stellar 2019," Shaffer wrote. "Now the Ravens could finalize an extension ahead of Jackson's fourth season, just as Watson signed a four-year, $156 million extension a week before the Texans' opener. Jackson turns 25 in January; his old college rival turned 25 in September.

"Watson's 2020 deal guaranteed $73.7 million at signing — a $27 million bonus, along with the first three years of salary — but kept the cap hit relatively low over the first two years. From 2020 to 2022, Watson's base salary will have jumped from $1.2 million to $10.5 million to $35 million. His 2023 roster bonus and salary become fully guaranteed in March of that year, though sexual assault allegations have clouded Watson's future in Houston."

The deal for Prescott — who signed a four-year, $160 million extension with $126 million guaranteed and an NFL-record $66 million signing bonus — also could be a model for Jackson's contract. It's structured in such a way that bodes well for Dallas' salary cap.

"The contract's voidable years in 2025 and 2026 will help keep the Cowboys out of salary cap purgatory — and could offer a template for Jackson's extension," Shaffer wrote. "While Prescott's deal expires after the 2024 season, Dallas has already pushed some of his cap hit into 2025. Next year, the Cowboys could restructure his contract, converting part of his 2022 base salary into even more bonus money that would prorate through the 2026 season."

The outlier among the recent quarterback extensions is Mahomes' deal, which is the biggest in sports history.

"Mahomes' deal is unique in many ways," Shaffer wrote. "Most notable is its sheer enormity. With the 10-year, $450 million extension, Mahomes was fully guaranteed $63 million at signing and had $103.5 million guaranteed in March. If he's still on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster next March — and little but an alien abduction will prevent that — he'll have $141.4 million guaranteed."