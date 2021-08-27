Late for Work 8/27: Pundits Weigh in on Shaun Wade Trade 

Gil Brandt: Sammy Watkins Is in Position to Shine With Ravens

The Ravens signing veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins this offseason made NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt's list of 12 one-year contracts that will pay off.

Brandt's list was composed of players he believes will thrive and provide teams with "outstanding bang for the buck." Watkins' reported $5 million annual salary ranks tied for 40th among wide receivers, according to Over the Cap.

"If he can stay healthy — and that's a big if for a player who has played only one 16-game season in his seven-year career thus far, and who has missed time in camp this year — Watkins should be the No. 1 receiving target for Lamar Jackson as the Ravens try to improve a passing attack that ranked 32nd in 2020," Brandt wrote. "Watkins' catch rate above expectation (-2.9%) in 2020 ranked last among Chiefs receivers with 30-plus targets, but it would have slotted him easily above last year's top Baltimore receiver, Marquise Brown (-4.7%).

"After putting in three seasons of top-notch support work in Kansas City, Watkins is in position to shine with Jackson in Baltimore."

Watkins' injury history can't be ignored, but in regard to the time Watkins has missed in training camp, Harbaugh said yesterday it's nothing serious.