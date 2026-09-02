Late for Work: Jesse Minter Wasn't the Only Ravens Coach Who Rapped for the Team

Ravens Are on Pundit's Short List of Teams That Can Win the Super Bowl

The teams that competed in last season's Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, did not make the playoffs the year prior. The Patriots, in fact, finished in last in the AFC East with a 4-13 record.

Consequently, hope for hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February springs eternal for all 32 teams this time of year.

That said, FOX Sports’ Steven Ruiz contends that there are only seven teams with a realistic shot of winning the Super Bowl.

The Ravens were among them. Ruiz ranked the seven teams, and Baltimore came in at No. 3 behind the Los Angeles Rams and defending champion Seahawks.

Ruiz pointed to the new coaching staff as the main reason for believing the Ravens can get over the hump.

"If new Head Coach Jesse Minter can clean up penalties and coverage busts on defense, it will go a long way," Ruiz wrote. "And if new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, who comes over from Ben Johnson's staff in Chicago, can get Lamar Jackson back to his MVP form, Baltimore can regain its place among the AFC's contenders after last year's disappointment.

"The defense will almost certainly be better. Minter, one of the sharpest defensive minds in the sport, got top-10 results out of a Chargers' defense with far less talent than what he'll be working with in Baltimore. The pass rush gets two major boosts with Nnamdi Madibuike returning from injury and Trey Hendrickson joining from the rival Bengals. Depth is a concern, but if this unit is healthy and Minter lives up to the hype, this will be a championship-level defense."