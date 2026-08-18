Late for Work: NFL and Baltimore Communities Pay Tribute to O.J. Brigance

Jesse Minter Reveals Biggest Curveball He Was Hit With During Camps

Five of this season's rookie head coaches, including Jesse Minter, participated in a roundtable-style Q&A with The Athletic to discuss their experiences thus far in their new jobs.

Here are some excerpts from the discussion with Minter:

What was the biggest curveball you got hit with during OTAs and/or minicamps, and how did you adjust?

Minter: "Dealing with injuries and things like that that pop up. You try for that perfect balance of what's best for the player, what's best for the team, handling those types of situations while trying to keep things really private to protect the player, particularly in the offseason when you're not needing to share all that type of information. I don't know that that was, like, a curveball, but it was definitely something that happens more than I was probably anticipating."

Coaches often use that break between minicamp and training camp to recharge, but also to assess their methods and approaches to those offseason practices. What was an encouraging takeaway, and what was a needs-improvement aspect that you applied at training camp and will use in the regular season?

Minter: "The encouraging takeaway was just that we had a lot of guys show up. We had a lot of guys buy into how we were operating. (There were) some slight differences to what had been done before. So I was encouraged just by the eagerness of the guys and the willingness and wanting to feel something different. And for (improvement), just the ability to get the messaging through the locker room. That's something I've got to continue to work on, and then the connection piece with all the players. In the offseason, you're almost feeling each other out. … After that, it's rehashing that to go into training camp, and you really have real opportunities to build relationships so it's not just coach speak. Actually making the time and putting in the time for us to really get to know each other, trust each other, feeling like that connection will certainly go a long way."

What's the silliest thing that has come across your desk that you had no idea fell under head coaching responsibilities?