Late for Work: Pundit Says We Could See 'One of Most Explosive Versions of Lamar Jackson' in Declan Doyle's Offense

Pundit Says We Could See 'One of Most Explosive Versions of Lamar Jackson' in Declan Doyle's Offense

Lamar Jackson said on Wednesday that he’s in a “great place" with new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system and is "absolutely" ready for the start of the regular season.

With Jackson dialed in and fully healthy after an injury-hampered 2025 season, pundits are predicting a huge bounce-back for the two-time MVP.

"I'm really excited for what Lamar Jackson could be this year," NFL Network’s Trevor Sikkema said on “NFL Report.” "To me, we could see not only the regular version of Lamar Jackson, which is pretty dang spectacular, but we could see maybe one of the most explosive versions of Lamar Jackson in this Declan Doyle offense."

While Jackson will be operating in a new scheme, there are aspects of it that are familiar, which is one reason Sikkema is high on Jackson this season.

"One of the things that I like the most about Declan Doyle coming over [from the Chicago Bears] is that when you look at the Ravens the last three years … they were progressively running more outside zone concepts. That's where Declan Doyle comes into play here," Sikkema said. "The Bears ran the third-most rushing concepts in outside zone last year. So the familiarity in the run game I think is huge for the confidence of Lamar Jackson, for the confidence of this overall offense, and just to make sure they can really hit the ground running from the beginning of the season."

"Good Morning Football's" Manti Te'o also expects to see the best version of Jackson in Doyle's offense.