Late for Work: Why Ravens Defense's Dominant Performance in Preseason Opener Matters

Jeff Zrebiec Looks at Ravens' Potential Roster Decisions

The Ravens will trim their roster from 90 players to 53 by Aug.30. The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec looked at 10 things we've learned about the roster to this point.

Here are three of Zrebiec's takeaways:

There might be a decision to make on C Ethan Pocic.

"Maybe it was always the plan to bring Pocic along slowly. After all, he tore his Achilles roughly eight months ago, and his first practice with the team was on the first day of training camp. Still, Pocic's first preseason action came well into the fourth quarter on Saturday, and he's operated behind Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn all summer, which creates some uncertainty about his long-term status.

"If the Ravens are comfortable with Pinter and Gwyn, could Pocic start on injured reserve and sit out at least the first four weeks to get healthier? Should he be considered a roster lock at this point? It was widely believed that Pocic would be the Week 1 starting center as long as he's healthy, yet this is the fourth week of training camp, and he's still not in that mix."

If RB Rasheen Ali misses a lot more time, that could simplify roster decisions on offense.

"The Ravens aren't wedded to the roster construction of 25 offensive players, 25 defensive ones and three specialists, but that's always been General Manager Eric DeCosta's preference to maintain balance. If they go that direction this year, they presumably will keep two quarterbacks, six wide receivers and four tight ends. That leaves 13 spots for the running back and offensive line rooms.

"Keeping both Ali and rookie Adam Randall as the third- and fourth-string running backs behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill could very well mean they'd be forced to carry nine offensive linemen. They've done that before, although they'd prefer to keep 10 since talented offensive linemen are harder to push through waivers than running backs. Keeping 10 on the 53-man roster becomes more plausible if Ali remains sidelined — he's missed about a week now with an undisclosed injury — or if Baltimore moves on from Ali altogether."

The final defensive spot could come down to a fifth outside linebacker, sixth defensive lineman or fifth safety.