Late for Work: Ravens' Camaraderie 'Is in Outer Space'

Why Ravens Are Among Teams Most Likely to Improve in 2026

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell included the Ravens among the five teams most likely to improve this season, and Minter is one of the main reasons he believes Baltimore will bounce back after going 8-9 last year.

Barnwell said the defense's subpar performance factored heavily in Baltimore having a disappointing season. Enter Minter.

"The most important addition might be new coach Jesse Minter," Barnwell wrote. "Minter worked wonders with the Chargers, getting more out of cornerbacks such as Tarheeb Still, Benjamin St-Juste and Donte Jackson than anyone could have expected. He revitalized the career of Derwin James Jr., which bodes well for star Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, who is already playing at a high level. Minter also coaxed a great half-season out of Odafe Oweh, and if the Ravens can similarly manipulate protections and use exotic pressures to create one-on-ones and unblocked rushers, it'll get the pass rush back on track. I'm optimistic."

Barnwell also cited Jackson battling injuries and the Ravens' bad luck in close games as reasons the Ravens did not meet expectations last season.

"Life will be easier in 2026," Barnwell wrote. "The Ravens project to face the league's fifth-easiest schedule, as their season begins with five of the first six contests against teams that [ESPN's Football Power Index] expects to post losing records in the Colts, Saints, Titans, Falcons and Browns. Things get much more difficult from that point forward, but if the Ravens do get off to their now-habitual slow start on defense, they should still be able to pull out some victories against overmatched competition.