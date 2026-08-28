Late for Work: ESPN Analysts in Agreement That Ravens' Ceiling Is the Super Bowl

Hamilton Reveals What He Learned About Minter From Derwin James Jr.

Minter went from coaching one versatile All-Pro safety in Derwin James Jr. with the Chargers to another in Hamilton with the Ravens.

It wasn't lost on Hamilton.

"For Hamilton, the anticipation for working with Minter and within his scheme began almost immediately," Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame wrote. "Minter was officially hired on Jan. 22, replacing John Harbaugh, who had been at his post for 18 seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2012. Less than two weeks later, while in San Francisco, Hamilton started his crash course on Minter through James's eyes."

Hamilton said: "I was at the Pro Bowl with him, and he was speaking so highly, so vibrantly about Jesse and the whole staff, and his philosophy. It got me juiced up to get to work with Jesse, and he's been everything as advertised, and more. I appreciate Derwin for setting the landscape for me. He's telling the truth."

Hamilton said that while there are similarities between him and James, there are also differences.