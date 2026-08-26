Late for Work: Analysts Look at Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Ja'Kobi Lane This Season

Pundits Predict How Many Games 2026 Ravens Will Win

Speaking of projections, several pundits recently predicted how many games the Ravens are going to win this season.

"I like this Ravens team," FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre said on ”The Herd With Colin Cowherd.” "This smells like 13 or 14 wins."

McIntyre cited the marriage of Jackson with new Head Coach Jesse Minter and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle as his main reason for being bullish on Baltimore.

"A lot of stuff seems to be lining up here," McIntyre said. "I think there's some real optimism."

ESPN's Evan Cohen predicted the result of each game on the Ravens schedule and had them finishing 12-5.

"Every single time Lamar has played 15 games or more, here's the win total: 13, 11, 13, 12," Cohen said on “First Take.” "So we are going to fall right in line with that."

Cohen had the Ravens winning six of their first seven games, with the only loss being a Week 2 upset against the New Orleans Saints at home, and nine of their first 11, with the other defeat coming at the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

As noted in Late for Work last week, The Athletic's analytics model projected the Ravens to win an AFC-best 10.9 games. Zrebiec said that number feels "just right."