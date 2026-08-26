Late for Work: Analysts Look at Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Ja'Kobi Lane This Season

Analysts Looks at Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Ja'Kobi Lane This Season
Whether it's making spectacular catches on the field or rapping Kodak Black at a team dinner, rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has generated as much buzz as any NFL rookie this summer.
With the Lane hype train speeding toward the regular season, NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein looked at the best- and worst-case scenarios for the third-round pick.
"Best-case scenario: Baltimore's new coaching staff showcases Lane from the jump and he rewards them by continuing his mastery in the red zone," Zierlein wrote. "He makes highlight-reel catches and finishes among the team leaders in touchdown grabs.
"Worst-case scenario: Lamar Jackson focuses his targets on Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and others, leaving Lane to wait until the 2027 season for his chance to shine."
Zierlein projected Lane to finish the season with 40 catches for 470 yards and three touchdowns.
If Lane reaches those numbers, it would put him eighth among Ravens rookie wide receivers in catches and yards and sixth in touchdowns.
Based on what Lane has shown in camp, it wouldn't be a surprise if he surpassed those numbers.
"General Manager Eric DeCosta described Lane as a 'ball of clay with a lot of upside,'" The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "However, if practice is any indication, Lane has a chance to become a key contributor immediately."
Pundits Predict How Many Games 2026 Ravens Will Win
Speaking of projections, several pundits recently predicted how many games the Ravens are going to win this season.
"I like this Ravens team," FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre said on ”The Herd With Colin Cowherd.” "This smells like 13 or 14 wins."
McIntyre cited the marriage of Jackson with new Head Coach Jesse Minter and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle as his main reason for being bullish on Baltimore.
"A lot of stuff seems to be lining up here," McIntyre said. "I think there's some real optimism."
ESPN's Evan Cohen predicted the result of each game on the Ravens schedule and had them finishing 12-5.
"Every single time Lamar has played 15 games or more, here's the win total: 13, 11, 13, 12," Cohen said on “First Take.” "So we are going to fall right in line with that."
Cohen had the Ravens winning six of their first seven games, with the only loss being a Week 2 upset against the New Orleans Saints at home, and nine of their first 11, with the other defeat coming at the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.
As noted in Late for Work last week, The Athletic's analytics model projected the Ravens to win an AFC-best 10.9 games. Zrebiec said that number feels "just right."
"There's a lot of volatility with the Ravens this year because of the new coaching staff," Zrebiec wrote. "However, this we do know: Jesse Minter has had a really good defense just about everywhere he's been and Lamar Jackson has been the league MVP in the first year of his last two offensive coordinators. The Ravens, at least now, are pretty healthy and have a forgiving schedule to start the season. A number of factors point to a Baltimore bounce-back."
Three Players With Most to Gain This Week
With final roster cuts due by Sunday at 6 p.m., Ravens Wire’s Glenn Erby named 12 Ravens players with the most to gain during the final days of training camp and Friday's preseason finale against the Washington Commanders.
Here's a look at three:
C Ethan Pocic
"The season-ending injury suffered by Danny Pinter reduced the center competition to Pocic and Jovaughn Gwyn. Pocic returned to game action against Minnesota and brings 97 career starts to the competition. He now needs to show that he is healthy, comfortable with the offense, and ready to handle protection calls."
OLB Adisa Isaac
"Injuries have limited him to four NFL games, while other young edge rushers have produced throughout the preseason. The final week gives Isaac an opportunity to display the athleticism, pass-rushing ability, and special-teams value that made him an intriguing prospect."
WR Chris Moore
"Moore's experience and special teams background make him an intriguing candidate at the bottom of the receiver depth chart. The difficulty is finding room in a talented, crowded position group. A strong performance against Washington could give Baltimore a reason to keep a seventh receiver or help Moore create an opportunity elsewhere."
Ravens Select Miami Defensive Tackle in Early Mock Draft
To coincide with the college football season kicking off this weekend, ESPN’s Jordan Reid released an early 2027 mock draft.
Reid had the Ravens selecting Miami defensive tackle Ahmad Moten Sr. at No. 30 overall. The draft order was determined by ESPN's Football Power Index projections.
"Moten is one of my favorite players in this draft and would fit in seamlessly in new Ravens coach Jesse Minter's defense," Reid wrote. "Moten is already first-round-worthy as an interior pass rusher, as his first-step quickness and penetration abilities are top-notch. He'll have to take a major step as a run defender to cement a place in Round 1, as he sometimes gets dislodged from his gaps. But with Calais Campbell turning 40 next week and Nnamdi Madubuike's long-term status up in the air, Moten would be a good fit."