Mailbag: How Good Will the Offensive Line Be This Year?

Mink: The Ravens' offensive line underwent a sizeable overhaul this offseason as there will be a different Week 1 starter in four of the five spots, making it one of the unit's biggest question marks heading into camp. But I believe this unit will be dramatically better in 2021 than it was in 2020.

Let's go across the projected starting line, starting with the newcomers. The Ravens traded Orlando Brown Jr. (essentially for Odafe Oweh) and signed veteran Alejandro Villanueva, a two-time Pro Bowler. Villanueva must transition from being a left tackle to the right side, but I think he could actually be an upgrade in some regards, especially in a more offensive tackle-friendly offense than he had in Pittsburgh. Kevin Zeitler is a clear upgrade over the combination of players the Ravens used last year at right guard.

Bradley Bozeman is a step up at center, particularly if he solves the snapping snafus. He feels center is his best position and he was already good at left guard. Left guard is the only starting spot up for grabs and I like the potential of Ben Powers, Ben Cleveland or Tyre Phillips there. As opposed to Bozeman, Powers and Cleveland are both natural guards who excelled there in college.

The success of the line largely hinges on a successful return from surgery by left tackle and anchor Ronnie Stanley. Stanley has progressed well in his rehab and considering that he's so naturally athletic and such a polished technician, I don't think he'll need a long time to get up to speed and back to his dominant self.

The Ravens also have excellent depth. Even if they don't land starting jobs, Phillips, Patrick Mekari, Greg Mancz, Michael Schofield and Andre Smith all have significant NFL game experience that is very valuable in case of emergency. Plus, Ja'Wuan James is potentially waiting in the wings.