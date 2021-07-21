Mailbag: Will the Ravens Sign Justin Houston?

Mink: Houston reportedly turned down some recent offers and at least four teams have reached out recently. CBS Sports' and 105.7 The Fan's Jason La Canfora tweeted that Houston "will play in 2021, with the right team, at the right time." It sure seems like he and his camp know he's a hot commodity and are willing to wait for the perfect combo of team and money – and they aren't worried about him getting a late start at training camp (or later?) in order to get it.

It's unknown if the Ravens are one of the teams that reached out but it wouldn't be surprising considering Houston reportedly visited them in April. Baltimore was at least alluring enough for Houston to check out, so it seems like the money is the issue. With the Steelers signing Melvin Ingram this week, the pass rusher pool is drying up. On one hand, that would seemingly make Houston's market even hotter, but the longer he waits, the more teams may just move on.

The Ravens' pass rush is the biggest question mark heading into the season and Houston would be a nice addition considering he's had 19 sacks over the past two seasons. He can reliably win one-on-one battles. I'm high on Odafe Oweh's pass rush potential and production, even as a rookie, but Houston would be a more dependable source of pressure, allowing the rookie to develop and other pieces of the outside linebacker corps to play to their strengths.