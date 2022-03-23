Mel Kiper Doesn't See Ravens Picking a Cornerback at No. 14

Even if one of them falls, Kiper doubts Baltimore would take a cornerback at No. 14 after investing heavily in the position with Humphrey and Peters.

"They invest more money in defensive backs than just about any team in the NFL," Kiper said during a national conference call Wednesday. "They're in the top five in DB spending. To take another corner? In the first round, when you have all that investment in defensive backs?

"McDuffie's going to go around that (No. 12) area. If you want to say Stingley? If he gets there, would you take him? It'd be hard to pass him up, but you've got all that money invested in defensive backs."

With Baltimore signing right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency, Kiper views Linderbaum as the best choice for Baltimore to continue upgrading its offensive lin. Kiper could also see Baltimore targeting Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.