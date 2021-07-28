News & Notes: Attendance Report From Day 1 of Training Camp

Bradley Bozeman Starts Camp With Some Snapping Issues

The Ravens are hoping that Bradley Bozeman's shift to his natural center position will alleviate the snapping woes that have plagued the team the past two seasons.

Camp didn't start on the right foot, however, as Bozeman sailed two snaps over Trace McSorley's head – one in seven-on-seven work and another in 11-on-11s. After the second one, Bozeman took off the glove he was wearing and tossed it to the side.

"It's the first time in that kind of a setting where it's a little more of a competitive practice. It looked like [removing the glove] helped, so I was happy he did it," Harbaugh said.

"We're chasing perfection with that. We're going to do it under center. We're going to do it in the gun. We're going to do it in the pistol. We have to be perfect. The timing of the snaps is really important. With the way we run our offense, with the ball handling, the plays we run in the backfield, it helps a lot for the snap to be where it's supposed to be. Now, that's a hard thing to chase. Perfection on gun snaps is hard going against the guys you're going against, but that's what we're trying to achieve."

Marlon Humphrey Explains Why He Got Vaccinated

With Jackson and Edwards going on the COVID-19 list, the Ravens' vaccination rate is again a hot topic. Baltimore is actually in good standing with around 90 percent of players full vaccinated.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been one of the Ravens' most outspoken advocates for the vaccine and he explained Wednesday why he took that stance. He said he's been getting information from a cousin that works in a hospital and trusts the guidance of the NFL regarding the vaccine.

"As a worker underneath that [NFL] title, I try to do what I can to fall in line; that makes everything kind of go," Humphrey said. "So, I didn't want anything to hold me back. I didn't want to get the corona[virus] and miss a big game, like last year. That really sucked – watching my guys play the Colts last year.

"I think it's a personal choice for anybody. If you don't want it, you don't have to [get it], but I think everyone should address it as such. You just have to know there are certain things that might hold you back. So, that ultimately comes up to your choice, but different guys have religious things, different guys just don't feel comfortable, different guys have health things. There are a lot of different things that could affect that – whether you can or cannot get it – but like I said, for me, the biggest thing [is] I didn't want it to hold me back, and I felt like from the top up, the NFL has kind of been really pushing it, and I wanted to be a part of that group that got it."

Jackson's good friend, Marquise Brown, said he doesn't have any concern about himself despite two players going on the COVID list at the start of camp.