News & Notes: Malik Harrison Is Making His Presence Felt

Malik Harrison is a rookie who handles himself like a veteran.

The third-round pick from Ohio State had his most impressive game at inside linebacker against the Indianapolis Colts, finishing with a team-high 11 tackles (including special teams). Harrison was starting in place of L.J. Fort (finger), and the assignment was more challenging because Harrison missed three days of practice after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Yet, Harrison played a season-high 33 snaps and made a huge impact on both defense and special teams. He seems to be gaining confidence each week.

"Just getting better every day," Harrison said. "When my number is called, I'm able to go out there and don't skip a beat. The game is slowing down more to me. (With) how hard we practice out there, it's slowed down."

First-round pick Patrick Queen has been a starter from Week 1, but drafting Harrison two rounds later furthered strengthened the Ravens at inside linebacker. Harrison is a physical tackler who often shows up around the football, the type of player who fits the Ravens' style.

"You saw why we drafted him," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said. "He played with a lot of power, and he was getting off blocks and he made a lot of tackles. I was happy for him because he got more plays, and he showed that he deserves more plays. Malik is a physical linebacker. He plays the game the way you're supposed to play it."

With Queen, Fort, Chris Board, and Harrison, the Ravens are very pleased with their inside linebacker depth. Young players often earn more snaps by contributing on special teams, and Harrison has followed that path. Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton was not surprised that Harrison responded to a larger role on defense.