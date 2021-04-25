Possible Options at Right Tackle After Orlando Brown Jr. Trade

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins is a potential draft target to watch . He was already being linked to the Ravens before the trade, and now that talk will intensify.

The 6-foot-5, 317-pound Jenkins plays with a nasty edge and fits the big, physical mold of a prototypical Baltimore lineman. He also has the versatility to play multiple positions, another trait the Ravens covet in offensive linemen.

"Teven's a big man – huge," Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said on "The Lounge" podcast. "Really physical. Talk about what we do. We come off the ball, we block people, we get after it, we drive guys off. He does those things. He's hard to go around – big, wide, long, plays with a physical temperament. Right tackle, he could probably play inside at guard, we like that versatility. He could play left tackle, too. I think he's just athletic enough to play anywhere."