Possible Options at Right Tackle After Orlando Brown Jr. Trade

The plot has thickened regarding the Ravens' offensive line, now that Orlando Brown Jr. has been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Who will be Baltimore's starting right tackle in 2021? Will they replace Brown with a veteran? How early will the Ravens draft an offensive lineman, and who might they select?
It now seems very likely that Baltimore will draft at least one offensive lineman on Day 1 or Day 2 who has the potential to be an early starter. The Ravens reportedly received an extra first-rounder as part of the Brown trade, giving them the 27th and 31st picks and draft capital to address the void left by Brown's departure.
Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins is a potential draft target to watch. He was already being linked to the Ravens before the trade, and now that talk will intensify.
The 6-foot-5, 317-pound Jenkins plays with a nasty edge and fits the big, physical mold of a prototypical Baltimore lineman. He also has the versatility to play multiple positions, another trait the Ravens covet in offensive linemen.
"Teven's a big man – huge," Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said on "The Lounge" podcast. "Really physical. Talk about what we do. We come off the ball, we block people, we get after it, we drive guys off. He does those things. He's hard to go around – big, wide, long, plays with a physical temperament. Right tackle, he could probably play inside at guard, we like that versatility. He could play left tackle, too. I think he's just athletic enough to play anywhere."
Other tackles who could be on the Ravens' radar include Christian Darrisaw of Virginia Tech, Jalen Mayfield of Michigan, Liam Eichenberg of Notre Dame and Dillon Radunz of North Dakota State. When Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta traveled to the Senior Bowl, he mentioned Radunz as a prospect to watch.
"You guys know that we've taken some small-school players on the offensive line in the past," DeCosta said. "I think there's some good opportunity for us in the second and third day to find some really good underrated, undervalued offensive lineman who can help us up front."
NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah likes Radunz and believes he will be a Day 2 pick.
"This guy reads really well, the way he moves, he's really smart and instinctive," Jeremiah said during a conference call with national media. "He's tough. He's good in the run game. He had a great Senior Bowl week. Dillon Radunz from North Dakota State is one of those guys, I could see him maybe going up there a little bit higher than we had initially expected."
The Brown trade gives DeCosta nine reported picks instead of seven, meaning more flexibility to work the board. Even if the Ravens don't draft a right tackle at No. 27, they could grab one at No. 31, or trade into the second round to make sure they get a tackle they covet. The Ravens have historically used that type of strategy in both Ozzie Newsome's and DeCosta's tenures as general manager.
The Ravens may also sign a veteran tackle, like Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Alejandro Villanueva, who has been a starter in Pittsburgh at left tackle the past five years. Villanueva reportedly had a recent visit with Baltimore.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens would be hosting free agent right tackle Dennis Kelly over the weekend. Kelly started 16 games at right tackle for the Tennessee Titans last season, helping Derrick Henry break 2,000 rushing yards. It was the first time the 6-foot-8 Kelly, a nine-year veteran, was a full-time starter. He was surprisingly released in March as part of a cost-savings move.
Second-year lineman Tyre Phillips can also compete for the starting right tackle job. Phillips played both guard and tackle last season, sharing time at right tackle late in the year with D.J. Fluker, who signed with the Miami Dolphins last week. A third-round pick out of Mississippi State, Phillips may prove he is ready to take over as the starter on the right side.
Brown's desire to find a team where he could play left tackle began a domino effect that resulted in Friday's trade. The Ravens granted Brown his wish, but they have plenty of options, including the draft, to find their next starting right tackle.
"Eric's going to always try to move around and create value," Jeremiah said on "The Lounge." "Eric's done a great job of sticking to that core philosophy that they've had there for a long time. That's finding fast, tough, instinctive football players that fit that Raven mold."