Power Rankings: Ravens Drop After Fourth Straight Loss

Source / Ranking (Last Week's Ranking) / Comments

NFL.com / No. 28 (22) / "Jacoby Brissett's arrival might help lift Baltimore out of this dark place, but Thursday night's defeat represented the worst Ravens performance in many, many years. It will be a lot to ask Brissett to inspire a turnaround of such magnitude, but it's the only route left. Otherwise, we'll likely see more of the same in future weeks." – Nick Shook

ESPN / No. 22 (19) / Most important game of the second half: Week 10 vs. the Chargers. "The Ravens' embarrassing tailspin would hit a new low if they can't beat the winless Chargers on "Monday Night Football." Baltimore has lost three consecutive games by 20-plus points for the first time in team history. The Ravens traded for QB Jacoby Brissett to keep them in playoff contention in case Lamar Jackson (right thumb) can return late in the season. But it would be difficult to have much faith in their fading postseason chances -- 2.7%, according to ESPN Analytics -- if Baltimore becomes the first team in 12 years to lose in primetime to a team that's 0-8 or worse." – Jamison Hensley

The Athletic / No. 19 (16) / Midseason grade: D+ "It's tempting to give them an incomplete grade since it's tough to judge them too harshly with both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley out. With their top two quarterbacks injured, even legendary Derrick Henry has been slowed, and it looks like the wheels could come all the way off if Jacoby Brissett doesn't play well after his trade from Arizona." – Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

Sports Illustrated / No. 18 (24) / "Last year, I read Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry and it was a beautiful epic about cowboys driving cattle from Texas to Montana. And somehow, their trying journey feels less nomadic and fraught than Jacoby Brissett's path from Patriots draft pick in 2016 all the way to…Ravens emergency starter 10 years later." – Conor Orr

USA Today / No. 25 (24) / "They sure could use Jacoby Brissett about now − and presumably will debut the recently acquired QB on Monday night against the winless Bolts. And not a moment too soon considering the Ravens have lost three consecutive games by at least 20 points for the first time in franchise history." – Nate Davis

CBS Sports / No. 22 (20) / "No Lamar Jackson, no win. It's that simple. The defense is also having issues." – Pete Prisco

FOX Sports / No. 22 (20) / "It's gotten ugly in Baltimore. The Ravens obviously had no chance to beat the Jaguars on Thursday night with undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano at quarterback. Maybe Jacoby Brissett can give them a spark once he arrives from Arizona. But Brissett can't solve their surprising defensive issues. The Ravens have given up 33 or more points in three straight games on their way to four straight losses. Maybe getting the Chargers next week will get them right. But at 4–5, they are quickly running out of time. Lamar Jackson is promising a late-season return to lead the charge to the playoffs. But it's starting to look like there's no way he can get back in time." – Ralph Vacchiano

Sporting News / No. 20 (17) / "The Ravens might be trying to move Derrick Henry, but they can't expect to be competitive without a mobile quarterback and with a shaky offensive line. They also need some semblance of a running game to keep from overexposing Jesse Minter's struggling defense. If Henry is traded, it would be waving the white flag in trying to be respectable the rest of the way." – Vinnie Iyer

Bleacher Report / No. 21 (19) / "Per Ian Rapoport, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told teammates he intends to return this season from the fractured and dislocated right thumb that sidelined the two-time MVP. The report paraphrased his message as 'Just stay alive.'

"The Ravens swung a trade to help make that happen, acquiring Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals. Baltimore needs the 33-year-old to get up to speed quickly to keep its postseason hopes alive.

"With undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano running the offense, Baltimore has done nothing the past two weeks—against the Jaguars Thursday night the Ravens threw for just 55 yards. The team has lost four straight and just set a franchise record for consecutive games with 13 or fewer points.

"The schedule is at least being a little cooperative—Baltimore's next three opponents have losing records, including a home date next week with the woeful Chargers.