Press Release - 40 Finalists Qualify For NFL Punt, Pass and Kick National Finals At AFC Divisional P

Forty young athletes from around the country will compete in the NFL PUNT, PASS AND KICK National Finals on January 14 in Baltimore during the weekend of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game. A special on-field award presentation will air after the third quarter of the game, which airs on CBS on January 15.

Finalists will compete separately in five age divisions at the Ravens' team facility, with the top scorer in each group crowned national champion. All participants launch two punts, two passes and two kicks, with scores based on distance and accuracy (in feet). The best score from each activity is tabulated to determine the athlete's total. All youngsters advanced to the National Finals through local, sectional and team championship competitions held throughout the NFL regular season. The top four scorers in each age group from around the country qualified as national finalists.

NFL Punt, Pass and Kick, which began in 1961 is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. It is the nation's largest grassroots sports skills competition. NFL stars including Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks TROY AIKMAN and DAN MARINO competed in the Punt, Pass and Kick program as youngsters.

"The NFL Punt, Pass and Kick program gives girls and boys around the country a way to stay healthy and active and to learn the basic skills of football," said NFL Senior Vice President of Events FRANK SUPOVITZ. "We are pleased to see so many of our young fans learning about football through this program."

All participants and their guest are provided airfare, hotel accommodations and tickets to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game.

Finalists are listed along with the NFL team that hosted their regional competition:

Girls 6-7

Boys 6-7

Riley Hamilton, Little Elm, TX (Cowboys)

Max Burt, Mason City, IA (Vikings)

Lauren Guitriago, N. Bellmore, NY (Jets)

Caleb Meeks, Shreveport, LA (Saints)

Emily Janak, Bennet, NE (Chiefs)

Lucas Heyroth, Lodi, WI (Packers)

Tonie Morgan, Tallahassee, FL (Jaguars)

Luke Adams, Hinsdale, IL (Bears)

Girls 8-9

Boys 8-9

Eryn Puett, Columbia, MO (Rams)

Raylen Sharpe, Allen, TX (Cowboys)

Catherine Rock, Highland Heights, OH (Browns)

Jason Alani, Captain Cook, HI (Chargers)

Kaitlyn Rahilly, Newberry, MI (Lions)

Justin Leggott, Lincoln, NE (Chiefs)

Julia Roland, Savannah, GA (Jaguars)

Nathan Cobb, St. Louis, MO (Rams)

Girls 10-11

Boys 10-11

Emory Wegener, Alpharetta, GA (Falcons)

Tyson Madson, Tremonton, UT (Broncos)

Ava Shmueli, Boca Raton, FL (Dolphins)

Josh Gorball, Elkhart, IN (Bears)

Sarah Eva, Jacksonville, FL (Jaguars)

Alex Adams, Wildwood, MO (Rams)

Bailey Kortan, Tabor, SD (Vikings)

Jadon Hollins-Reno, Richmond Hill, GA (Jaguars)

Girls 12-13

Boys 12-13

Cierra Walker, Oregon City, OR (Seahawks)

Pete Derkay, Acworth, GA (Falcons)

Reilly Olmstead, Brownsburg, IN (Colts)

Evan Crockett, College Station, TX (Texans)

Kayla Kline, Mifflinburg, PA (Eagles)

Nick Holmes, Lansing, KS (Chiefs)

Valentina Estrada, Tarpon Spring, FL (Bucs)

Alex Norton, Nanticoke, PA (Eagles)

Girls 14-15

Boys 14-15

Sydney Palmer, Pierre, SD (Vikings)

Jesse Slinger, Pittsburgh, PA (Steelers)

Shawnea Harrington, Garland, WY (Broncos)

Austin Baker, Greensprings, OH (Browns)

Olivia Seely, Berwick, PA (Eagles)

Tucker Davidson, Amarillo, TX (Cowboys)

Madison Shelquist, Tampa, FL (Bucs)

Brady Hale, Yankton, SD (Vikings)