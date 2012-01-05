 Skip to main content
Advertising

Press Release - 40 Finalists Qualify For NFL Punt, Pass and Kick National Finals At AFC Divisional P

Jan 05, 2012 at 12:05 PM

Forty young athletes from around the country will compete in the NFL PUNT, PASS AND KICK National Finals on January 14 in Baltimore during the weekend of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game. A special on-field award presentation will air after the third quarter of the game, which airs on CBS on January 15.

Finalists will compete separately in five age divisions at the Ravens' team facility, with the top scorer in each group crowned national champion. All participants launch two punts, two passes and two kicks, with scores based on distance and accuracy (in feet). The best score from each activity is tabulated to determine the athlete's total. All youngsters advanced to the National Finals through local, sectional and team championship competitions held throughout the NFL regular season. The top four scorers in each age group from around the country qualified as national finalists.

NFL Punt, Pass and Kick, which began in 1961 is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. It is the nation's largest grassroots sports skills competition. NFL stars including Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks TROY AIKMAN and DAN MARINO competed in the Punt, Pass and Kick program as youngsters.

"The NFL Punt, Pass and Kick program gives girls and boys around the country a way to stay healthy and active and to learn the basic skills of football," said NFL Senior Vice President of Events FRANK SUPOVITZ. "We are pleased to see so many of our young fans learning about football through this program."

All participants and their guest are provided airfare, hotel accommodations and tickets to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game.

Finalists are listed along with the NFL team that hosted their regional competition:

Girls 6-7

Boys 6-7

Riley Hamilton, Little Elm, TX (Cowboys)

Max Burt, Mason City, IA (Vikings)

Lauren Guitriago, N. Bellmore, NY (Jets)

Caleb Meeks, Shreveport, LA (Saints)

Emily Janak, Bennet, NE (Chiefs)

Lucas Heyroth, Lodi, WI (Packers)

Tonie Morgan, Tallahassee, FL (Jaguars)

Luke Adams, Hinsdale, IL (Bears)

Girls 8-9

Boys 8-9

Eryn Puett, Columbia, MO (Rams)

Raylen Sharpe, Allen, TX (Cowboys)

Catherine Rock, Highland Heights, OH (Browns)

Jason Alani, Captain Cook, HI (Chargers)

Kaitlyn Rahilly, Newberry, MI (Lions)

Justin Leggott, Lincoln, NE (Chiefs)

Julia Roland, Savannah, GA (Jaguars)

Nathan Cobb, St. Louis, MO (Rams)

Girls 10-11

Boys 10-11

Emory Wegener, Alpharetta, GA (Falcons)

Tyson Madson, Tremonton, UT (Broncos)

Ava Shmueli, Boca Raton, FL (Dolphins)

Josh Gorball, Elkhart, IN (Bears)

Sarah Eva, Jacksonville, FL (Jaguars)

Alex Adams, Wildwood, MO (Rams)

Bailey Kortan, Tabor, SD (Vikings)

Jadon Hollins-Reno, Richmond Hill, GA (Jaguars)

Girls 12-13

Boys 12-13

Cierra Walker, Oregon City, OR (Seahawks)

Pete Derkay, Acworth, GA (Falcons)

Reilly Olmstead, Brownsburg, IN (Colts)

Evan Crockett, College Station, TX (Texans)

Kayla Kline, Mifflinburg, PA (Eagles)

Nick Holmes, Lansing, KS (Chiefs)

Valentina Estrada, Tarpon Spring, FL (Bucs)

Alex Norton, Nanticoke, PA (Eagles)

Girls 14-15

Boys 14-15

Sydney Palmer, Pierre, SD (Vikings)

Jesse Slinger, Pittsburgh, PA (Steelers)

Shawnea Harrington, Garland, WY (Broncos)

Austin Baker, Greensprings, OH (Browns)

Olivia Seely, Berwick, PA (Eagles)

Tucker Davidson, Amarillo, TX (Cowboys)

Madison Shelquist, Tampa, FL (Bucs)

Brady Hale, Yankton, SD (Vikings)

NFL Punt, Pass and Kick is part of NFL Youth Football, which provides ways for children to play, watch and experience the game of football. For more information, visit **www.NFLPPK.com**. For other NFL PLAY 60 youth programs, visit **www.NFLRUSH.com.**

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Baltimore Ravens Join Green Sports Alliance

Ravens enhance environmental sustainability efforts through expanded network, resources and industry collaboration.

news

Baltimore Ravens Host 11th Annual L.I.F.T. Conference

The Baltimore Ravens will host the 11th Annual L.I.F.T. (Leading and Inspiring Females to Thrive) Conference on Friday, May 8.

news

MPSSAA Sanctions Girls Flag Football for State Championship Play in Maryland

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) officially announced Friday that it will sanction girls flag football as a state championship sport, marking a historic milestone for female student-athletes across Maryland.

news

Baltimore Ravens Celebrate Earth Day

Volunteer event represents the organization's dedication to environmental sustainability.

news

Ravens to Host 2026 Draft Party at M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens will host their annual Draft Party event at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, April 23.

news

Baltimore Ravens Unveil New Uniforms

The Next Flight collection features largest uniform change since 2000.

news

Baltimore Ravens & Under Armour Expand Partnership to Further Advance Girls Flag Football Initiative

Entering year four, Ravens' total investment to date exceeds $1 million.

news

Baltimore Ravens College Track Center Opens Baltimore City Location

National nonprofit establishes Baltimore presence through support from Ravens, the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation.

news

Ravens Announce Annual Youth Sports Grant

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that applications are now open for the 2026 Ravens Youth Sports Grant.

news

Baltimore Ravens Name Dr. Nic Gill Vice President of Health and Performance

Gill Joins Ravens Following Nearly 20 Years with New Zealand All Blacks Rugby Team

news

Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank Host Touchdown For Teachers Program

The Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank are inviting nominations for their 13th annual Touchdown for Teachers program.

news

Ravens Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter formally announced his 2026 coaching staff on Thursday.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising