Press Release: Constellation Energy and Baltimore Ravens Team Up to Promote Environmental Education

Constellation Promotes Renewable Energy and Home Electric Choice Options for Fans.

Constellation Energy, one of the nation's leading competitive energy suppliers, will put renewable energy behind the Baltimore Ravens environmental stewardship drive on Nov. 24 by sponsoring the team's first game focusing on energy conservation initiatives and education.

As a Proud Partner of the Ravens, Constellation Energy will retire renewable energy certificates (RECs) that will cover the typical energy usage during the Ravens Thanksgiving Day game at M&T Bank Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers. The RECs will avoid approximately 30 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions -- the equivalent of more than 1,200 tailgaters with propane grills. RECs encourage the development of wind, solar and other forms of renewable energy. "Constellation Energy is excited to support the Ravens' environmental commitment to recycling and energy efficiency," said Bruce Stewart, chief marketing officer, Retail Energy, for Constellation Energy. "We also invite all fans to take advantage of the clean energy options we offer through our electricity choice and savings to Maryland business and residential customers."

"We are excited to work with Constellation Energy and showcase our energy conservation efforts to our fans during the Thanksgiving week," said Ed Burchell, vice president of Regional Partnerships & Sales for the Baltimore Ravens. "We look forward to continuing to work with Constellation Energy to make a positive difference in our community and in our environment."

As a part of the Nov. 24 game, Constellation Energy and the Ravens have developed an online Facebook contest for fans to test their football and energy knowledge and win a game day package that includes a pair of tickets and two pre-game hospitality passes to the Ravens final home game on Christmas Eve. Details will be available next week on the Constellation Energy Facebook page.

The Ravens and the Maryland Stadium Authority's environmental initiatives at M&T Bank Stadium include recycling 10 tons of material after each game, and a computerized energy management system for heaters, TVs and lighting. Constellation Energy currently offers Maryland residents a green electricity choice plan that automatically includes 100 percent green energy -- energy generated from renewable sources such as wind and solar. Constellation Energy, the nationwide leader in the commercial electricity sector, began providing residential electric service under its Constellation Electric brand to Maryland residents last year, offering fixed-price certainty on electricity supply at rates lower than the current utility standard offer prices.

Constellation Energy offers a simple online sign-up process to Maryland homeowners and renters at **home.constellation.com** or consumers may call 1-866-577-4700.

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