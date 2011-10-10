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Press Release: JoS. A. Bank, Baltimore Ravens Launch Relationship

Oct 10, 2011 at 10:38 AM

Jos. A. Bank and the Baltimore Ravens have threaded the needle in providing Ravens fans a destination for men's corporate Purple Friday apparel. As a new participating sponsor of Purple Fridays for the 2011 season, Ravens fans will be encouraged to show their team pride by visiting and selecting sportshirts, ties, sweaters and dress shirts in shades of purple that suit any style from dress to casual.

"We are very excited to begin a relationship with JoS. A. Bank," said Edward A. Burchell, Jr., Vice President of Regional Partnerships & Sales for the Baltimore Ravens. "For decades, JoS. A. Bank has been synonymous with quality, premier, corporate apparel in the greater Baltimore and Maryland marketplace. What Baltimore native has not purchased a shirt, tie, suit or sweater there? They are a Baltimore legacy brand and an expert in men's apparel that can help extend our Purple Friday brand in our market."

Ten store locations in the greater Baltimore and York County areas will be available to provide these options within the Ravens' primary market, including Kenilworth – Towson, Hunt Valley, Baltimore – Light Street, Columbia, Westminster, Annapolis, Severna Park, Frederick, Bel Air and York (Pa.).

"We are very excited and proud to be working with a great organization like the Ravens this year," said Nicholas J. Rizzi, Vice President – Corporate/Incentive Sales for JoS. A. Bank. "Together with our customers and the team, we believe this partnership is another way that we can differentiate ourselves in the market as the destination of choice for your Purple Friday men's apparel. Whether in a meeting, board room presentation, special evening event or on the golf course, Ravens fans now have a place to go for all their men's Purple Friday apparel."

Supported with local direct mail, radio, television and website branding and visibility, all participating locations will dedicate an area in each store for Ravens fans to find this merchandise. At the end of the season, two lucky Ravens fans will be eligible to win an opportunity to travel on the third-annual AAA Ultimate Ravens Fans Cruise, a seven-day excursion from July 8-15, to the Western Caribbean aboard Royal Caribbean's Freedom Of The Seas. Several current and former Ravens players will be in attendance.

For more information about JoS. A. Bank and the Ravens, visit www.josbank.com and baltimoreravens.com, respectively.

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