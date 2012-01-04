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Press Release - Mayor Urges Baltimore to "Light the City Purple" for the Ravens

Jan 04, 2012 at 11:10 AM

Today, Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake urged Baltimore residents and businesses to show their support for the Baltimore Ravens in the weeks before their home playoff game by bathing the city in purple light. Today, the Department of General Services began installing purple lighting fixtures on city buildings. Yesterday, War Memorial Plaza was emblazoned with the Ravens logo. The city's homepage is purple in honor of the Ravens as well.

"I want to first congratulate Coach Harbaugh, the players, and the entire Ravens organization for their fourth consecutive trip to the postseason," said Mayor Rawlings-Blake. "A home playoff game is going to be great for Baltimore."

"Hotels, bars, and restaurants in the City will benefit from the thousands of fans coming out to watch the game together," added Mayor Rawlings-Blake. "I look forward to joining thousands of fellow Ravens fans as we light this great city purple. Go Ravens!"

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