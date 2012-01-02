Press Release - Ravens Divisional Playoff Ticket Sales

A few thousand tickets for the Baltimore Ravens' Divisional Playoff game will be available for public sale beginning this Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m.
The tickets can be purchased via BaltimoreRavens.com, TicketMaster.com, by TicketMaster phone charge or at any TicketMaster Outlet.
The game will be played on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.
TicketMaster Phone Charge numbers:
410-547-SEAT (7328)
1-800-551-SEAT (7328)
A list of outlet locations can be found at **www.ticketmaster.com**.
Note: There will be no ticket sales at the M&T Bank Stadium box office.