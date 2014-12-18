Press Release: Ravens In Our Community

RAVENS IN OUR COMMUNITY (12/22)

MedStar Union Memorial Hospital Visit

On Monday (12/22), Ravens players, including TE Owen Daniels, CB Jimmy Smith, K Justin Tucker and DT Brandon Williamswill join Ravens cheerleaders and mascot Poe at Union Memorial Hospital, a division of MedStar Health, the official medical partner of the Baltimore Ravens. The group will spread cheer to patients who are unable to be home for the holidays.

10-11 a.m.

MedStar Union Memorial Hospital

201 E University Parkway

Baltimore, MD 21218

Giant Dinner Basket Food Distribution

WR Kamar Aiken, CB Jimmy Smith and QB Tyrod Taylorwill visit the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Family Center Y on Monday (12/22) to distribute holiday dinner baskets to 175 pre-registered Baltimore-area families in need. The Ravens have partnered with Giant Food, the official supermarket of the Baltimore Ravens, to provide dinner baskets that will include a turkey and side dishes.

4-6 p.m.

Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Family Center Y at Stadium Place

900 East 33rd Street

Baltimore, MD 21218

Eugene Monroe Hosts Holiday Food and Toy Drive

RavensT Eugene Monroe is embracing the season with his holiday food and toy drive, on behalf of 4th Down Partners, LLC and Monroe's Stadium Square development team, to grant holiday wishes for members of the Sharp-Leadenhall community. Monroe will distribute holiday baskets to pre-registered families and toys to children.

4-6 p.m.

Leadenhall Baptist Church

1021-1023 Leadenhall Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

Lardarius Webb Hosts Toy Drive

Ravens CB/RS Lardarius Webb will host his fifth-annual toy drive on Monday (12/22) at the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club. This year, The Lardarius Webb Foundation partnered with a local Applebee's to collect toys for the center. In addition to providing toys for the children, the foundation has also made new interior renovations to the center.

5-6 p.m.

Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club

4130 Callaway Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21215

Morgan Cox Serves Holiday Dinner

On Monday (12/22), Ravens LS Morgan Coxwill serve a holiday dinner to homeless veterans at the* *Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training (MCVET) facility. Cox, who has strong military family ties, will help serve the hot meal and spend time with the veterans.

4-6 p.m.

MCVET

301 N. High Street