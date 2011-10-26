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Press Release: Ravens Partner with Giant Food and the Maryland Food Bank for November Food Collectio

Oct 26, 2011 at 10:42 AM

The Baltimore Ravens Partner with Giant Food and the Maryland Food Bank for November Food Collection Efforts

The Baltimore Ravens announced today the launch of their November Food Collection efforts, in conjunction with Giant Food and the Maryland Food Bank. Fans are encouraged to donate to the collection in a variety of different ways, detailed below.

Giant Food, the Ravens' official supermarket partner, tailgating headquarters and title sponsor of Purple, the official Baltimore Ravens Women's Club, will collect canned goods and non-perishable items for the Ravens' November Food Collection efforts. A kickoff event will take place this coming Tuesday (11/1) at the Wilkens Plaza Giant Food in Baltimore with Ravens players, mascots and cheerleaders. More than 50 Baltimore-area Giant Food stores will be accepting donations of canned goods and other non-perishables from Oct. 28 – Nov. 20.

For the third consecutive year, the Maryland Food Bank has also launched a Ravens virtual food drive, and fans have a chance to win Ravens tickets if they donate online at www.mdfoodbank.org/ravens. Each person who donates at least $10 worth of food online will be entered into a raffle to win two lower-level tickets to the Ravens vs. Colts game on Dec. 11.

The collection will be enhanced on Sunday, Nov. 20, the day of the 16th annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive at M&T Bank Stadium. The Lady Ravens Association, M&T Bank and Maryland Food Bank volunteers will collect monetary donations and non-perishables prior to the Ravens vs. Bengals kickoff at 1 p.m. The final poundage collected will be calculated and distributed through the Maryland Food Bank. The 16th annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive is also supported by Von Paris, which will transport collected items from the stadium to the Maryland Food Bank.

In 2010, the November collection effort yielded nearly 25,000 pounds of food and close to $30,000. The food and proceeds went directly to the Maryland Food Bank, which distributed the donated items to soup kitchens, food pantries and emergency shelters throughout the holiday season.

Each week, there are 50,000 people in Maryland relying on emergency food programs. For every $1 contributed to the Maryland Food Bank, the nonprofit is able to provide two meals to Maryland's needy families and individuals. The Ravens encourage all fans to donate to the cause to help those in need. Information about the kickoff event can be found below.

WHO:DE Arthur Jones, NT Brandon McKinney, DE Cory Redding, Ravens cheerleaders & Poe

WHAT:Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive Kickoff Event

WHERE:Giant Food
Wilkens Beltway Plaza
4622 Wilkens Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21229

WHEN:
Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2011
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

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