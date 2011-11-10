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Press Release: Ravens Players Provide Thanksgiving Meals to 2,500 Maryland Families

Nov 10, 2011 at 12:20 PM

Ravens Players Provide Thanksgiving Meals to 2,500 Maryland Families

Several Ravens players will be in our community on Tuesday (11/15) and Friday (11/18) to extend a helping hand in Maryland's fight against hunger. There are 466,000 people in the state who are food insecure, meaning they are unsure of where their next meal is coming from. Each year, the Ravens organization and its players commit to making a difference by feeding Maryland families.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

  • Ravens LB Ray Lewis will host his annual distribution of Thanksgiving baskets and home products/toiletries to 800 Baltimore families on Tuesday (11/15).
  • Ravens LB Jameel McClain will partner with the Salvation Army Warehouse to extend a helping hand to families in need this holiday season. McClain will host his second annual Thanksgiving distribution on Tuesday (11/15), where 53 families will be presented with a Thanksgiving basket complete with a turkey and all the trimmings.
  • On Tuesday (11/15), the sixth annual holiday dinner at the Helping Up Mission men's shelter in downtown Baltimore will be led by Ravens RB Ray Rice.  Turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mixed vegetables, rolls and dessert will be a special meal for 350 men who live and visit the shelter. The Mission is a residential facility where Rice, joined by teammates, will be serving dinner to the guests.

Friday, Nov. 18

  • Ravens G Ben Grubbs and CB/RS Lardarius Webb will team up to distribute Thanksgiving baskets to 300 Baltimore-area, single-parent families on Friday (11/18).  The third annual event will be held at the Park Heights Boys & Girls Club.
  • Ravens C Andre Gurode will distribute 500 turkeys to families in need at the Israel Baptist Church on Friday (11/18).
  • On Friday (11/18), Ravens S Ed Reed will distribute Thanksgiving meals with all the fixings to 300 families of the SEED School in Baltimore, Md. This is the first of three Thanksgiving basket distributions that Reed will facilitate.

Please note that additional events will be held the week of Thanksgiving. All families have pre-registered for the events listed below.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Ray Lewis4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
WEB DuBois High School
2201 Pinewood Avenue
Baltimore, MD

Jameel McClain 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Salvation Army Warehouse
3800 Buena Vista
Baltimore, MD

Ray Rice4:30 p.m.
Helping Up Mission
1029 East Baltimore Street
Baltimore, MD

Friday, Nov. 18

Ben Grubbs and Lardarius Webb5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Park Heights Boys & Girls Club
4910 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD

Andre Gurode 3:30 p.m.
Israel Baptist Church
1220 North Chester Street
Baltimore, MD

Ed Reed4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
The SEED School
200 Font Hill Avenue
Baltimore, MD

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