Press Release: Ravens To Salute Pat Modell

*RAVENS TO SALUTE PAT MODELL *

The Ravens will have a decal with the initials "PBM" on the back of their helmets when they play the Houston Texans this Sunday, Oct. 16, at M&T Bank Stadium. The initials stand for Patricia Breslin Modell, the wife of former Ravens and Browns owner Art Modell. Mrs. Modell passed away on Wednesday (10/12).

The team will also pay tribute to Mrs. Modell with a moment of silence prior to the singing of the National Anthem.

Below are statements from owner Steve Bisciotti, general manager/executive vice president Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh about Mrs. Modell:

Steve Bisciotti * *"Spending time with Pat was always special. Renee and I loved everything about her. There was a spark about Pat that was visible. She lit up a room when she entered. Conversations and dinners with her were electric and exciting. She made you feel good by being with her. And, the love she and Art had for each other… We've talked about it, and it was inspiring. Art and Pat bragged about each other, delighted in each other's company. Their love was so visible. We already miss her terribly, and our thoughts and prayers are with Art and his family."

Ozzie Newsome

"So, so gracious and kind. Pat was one of the special people put in your life. She knew football and was not afraid to ask the tough questions. We'll miss those, and we miss her now."