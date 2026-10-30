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Game Picks: These Four Pundits Pick Ravens to Beat Bills

Oct 30, 2026 at 09:52 AM
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Kevin Eck

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PunditPicksWeek8

Ravens vs. Bills Pundit Selections

ESPN

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Matt BowenBills
Mike ClayBills
Jeremy FowlerRavens
Dan GrazianoBills
Kalyn KahlerBills
Pamela MaldonadoRavens
Eric MoodyBills
Jason ReidBills
Ben SolakRavens
Lindsey ThiryBills
Seth WickershamBills

The Baltimore Banner

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jonas ShafferBills 27, Ravens 24“The best unit on the field, or at least the most reliable, will be Buffalo’s offense. The Bills have three receivers on pace for 800-plus-yard seasons, and that doesn’t even include DJ Moore, who could be back from a shoulder injury. They have a star running back in James Cook. They have a bruising offensive line. The Ravens won’t be as bad Sunday as they were in the second half of their loss to Cincinnati, but how much better can their defense be when it’s Josh Allen at quarterback?”
Giana HanBills 28, Ravens 24“Lamar Jackson is back, but that doesn’t solve the defense’s issues. Jackson will be able to capitalize on a weak Bills secondary, but Josh Allen can do the same to the Ravens’. Other than Joe Burrow, who dropped 35 straight points on them, Allen is the only elite quarterback the Ravens’ defense has faced. And he’s a step above Burrow. The Bills, coming off a bye, have faced tougher tasks than the Ravens have this season.”
Childs WalkerBills 31, Ravens 27“Even with the anticipated return of Lamar Jackson, this is a potentially brutal matchup. The Ravens’ defense lost its way in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals, to the degree that it’s impossible to have faith in any of the team’s top playmakers going against Josh Allen.”
Kyle GoonBills 28, Ravens 21“I know in my head that Lamar Jackson gives the Ravens a chance in any football game. I know the Bills do not have a good defense, and with Jackson, Baltimore should be able to attack that secondary. I know that the Ravens have to be on the warpath after being emasculated by the Bengals in last week’s second half. But I just can’t get past the lackluster play I’ve seen from these guys so far this season.”
Brandon WeigelRavens 33, Bills 30“Folks, this Bills pass defense is bad. It’s allowed 285.8 passing yards per game (31st in the NFL), with the Rams’ Matthew Stafford and Raiders’ Kirk Cousins each going for 300-plus in the Bills’ last two games before their bye. We always talk about how this offense lacks dynamism when Jackson is out. Also missing: the arm talent. The Ravens answer Jesse Minter’s call and hang on in a shootout.”

USA Today

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jarrett BellBills 34, Ravens 27
Nick BrinkerhoffBills 33, Ravens 31
Chris BumbacaBills 29, Ravens 27
Nate DavisBills 33, Ravens 27
Adam KaufmanBills 30, Ravens 28
Mike Middlehurst-SchwartzBills 31, Ravens 30

NFL.com

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jeremy BergmanBills 34, Ravens 27
Brooke CersosimoBills 26, Ravens 21
Gennaro FiliceBills 36, Ravens 29
Bobby KownackBills 35, Ravens 31“The numbers are in Buffalo’s favor. Josh Allen is 4-2 in his career against Lamar Jackson, including the playoffs, and the Bills are in the midst of a magic run in terms of post-bye wins. The organization has won 11 consecutive games directly after a bye, behind only the Eagles’ 13 straight wins from 1999-2011 in the record books. It’s a streak that predates Allen, meaning he’s never lost an NFL game after being idle the week prior.”
Dan ParrBills 34, Ravens 30

NFL Network

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Colleen WolfeBills 24, Ravens 21
Grant GordonBills 27, Ravens 25
Kevin PatraBills 24, Ravens 20
Lance ZierleinBills 31, Ravens 27
Bucky BrooksBills 27, Ravens 24
Scooter MagruderBills 24, Ravens 17
Brandon PernaBills 30, Ravens 28
Nick ShookBills 33, Ravens 30

Sporting News

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Vinnie IyerBills 31, Ravens 24“The Bills have more issues with pass defense, but whether it's Tyler Huntley or Lamar Jackson, the Ravens give them a break with their inconsistency. Derrick Henry has been a Bills killer in the past, but Baltimore's rushing attack is slumping. Buffalo is home and well-rested after a bye and can lean into Josh Allen's great passing and running history against Baltimore. He will improve to 5-3 vs. the Ravens.”

CBS Sports

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Pete PriscoBills 35, Ravens 30“Lamar Jackson could be back for the Ravens, but how much will his injured ankle impact his ability to move? The Bills are coming off a bye, so they will be rested. Baltimore's defense was bad in the loss to the Bengals last week, but Buffalo's defense has been awful. Look for a shootout here with Josh Allen getting the best of it.”
Jared DubinBills
Ryan WilsonBills
John BreechBills 34, Ravens 31“The Bills defense has given up at least 30 points in four different games this season, but thanks to Allen, the Bills have gone 4-0 in those games. To put that in perspective, the other 31 teams are a combined 8-47 this year when they surrender at least 30 points.”
Tyler SullivanBills
Dave RichardBills
Jamey EisenbergBills

Pro Football Talk

Pundit1Projected Winner2Commentary
Mike FlorioBills 28, Ravens 24“Even with Lamar Jackson on track to play, the Bills had extra time to get rested and ready for the latest date with one of their top rivals in the conference.”

Sports Illustrated

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Albert BreerBills
Eva GeitheimBills
Mitch GoldichBills
Mike KadlickBills
Gilberto ManzanoBills
Conor OrrBills
John PluymBills
Matt VerderameBills

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