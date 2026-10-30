Game Picks: These Four Pundits Pick Ravens to Beat Bills

Jonas Shaffer Bills 27, Ravens 24 “The best unit on the field, or at least the most reliable, will be Buffalo’s offense. The Bills have three receivers on pace for 800-plus-yard seasons, and that doesn’t even include DJ Moore, who could be back from a shoulder injury. They have a star running back in James Cook. They have a bruising offensive line. The Ravens won’t be as bad Sunday as they were in the second half of their loss to Cincinnati, but how much better can their defense be when it’s Josh Allen at quarterback?”

Giana Han Bills 28, Ravens 24 “Lamar Jackson is back, but that doesn’t solve the defense’s issues. Jackson will be able to capitalize on a weak Bills secondary, but Josh Allen can do the same to the Ravens’. Other than Joe Burrow, who dropped 35 straight points on them, Allen is the only elite quarterback the Ravens’ defense has faced. And he’s a step above Burrow. The Bills, coming off a bye, have faced tougher tasks than the Ravens have this season.”

Childs Walker Bills 31, Ravens 27 “Even with the anticipated return of Lamar Jackson, this is a potentially brutal matchup. The Ravens’ defense lost its way in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals, to the degree that it’s impossible to have faith in any of the team’s top playmakers going against Josh Allen.”

Kyle Goon Bills 28, Ravens 21 “I know in my head that Lamar Jackson gives the Ravens a chance in any football game. I know the Bills do not have a good defense, and with Jackson, Baltimore should be able to attack that secondary. I know that the Ravens have to be on the warpath after being emasculated by the Bengals in last week’s second half. But I just can’t get past the lackluster play I’ve seen from these guys so far this season.”