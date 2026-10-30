Game Picks: These Four Pundits Pick Ravens to Beat Bills

Ravens vs. Bills Pundit Selections
ESPN
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Matt Bowen
|Bills
|Mike Clay
|Bills
|Jeremy Fowler
|Ravens
|Dan Graziano
|Bills
|Kalyn Kahler
|Bills
|Pamela Maldonado
|Ravens
|Eric Moody
|Bills
|Jason Reid
|Bills
|Ben Solak
|Ravens
|Lindsey Thiry
|Bills
|Seth Wickersham
|Bills
The Baltimore Banner
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jonas Shaffer
|Bills 27, Ravens 24
|“The best unit on the field, or at least the most reliable, will be Buffalo’s offense. The Bills have three receivers on pace for 800-plus-yard seasons, and that doesn’t even include DJ Moore, who could be back from a shoulder injury. They have a star running back in James Cook. They have a bruising offensive line. The Ravens won’t be as bad Sunday as they were in the second half of their loss to Cincinnati, but how much better can their defense be when it’s Josh Allen at quarterback?”
|Giana Han
|Bills 28, Ravens 24
|“Lamar Jackson is back, but that doesn’t solve the defense’s issues. Jackson will be able to capitalize on a weak Bills secondary, but Josh Allen can do the same to the Ravens’. Other than Joe Burrow, who dropped 35 straight points on them, Allen is the only elite quarterback the Ravens’ defense has faced. And he’s a step above Burrow. The Bills, coming off a bye, have faced tougher tasks than the Ravens have this season.”
|Childs Walker
|Bills 31, Ravens 27
|“Even with the anticipated return of Lamar Jackson, this is a potentially brutal matchup. The Ravens’ defense lost its way in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals, to the degree that it’s impossible to have faith in any of the team’s top playmakers going against Josh Allen.”
|Kyle Goon
|Bills 28, Ravens 21
|“I know in my head that Lamar Jackson gives the Ravens a chance in any football game. I know the Bills do not have a good defense, and with Jackson, Baltimore should be able to attack that secondary. I know that the Ravens have to be on the warpath after being emasculated by the Bengals in last week’s second half. But I just can’t get past the lackluster play I’ve seen from these guys so far this season.”
|Brandon Weigel
|Ravens 33, Bills 30
|“Folks, this Bills pass defense is bad. It’s allowed 285.8 passing yards per game (31st in the NFL), with the Rams’ Matthew Stafford and Raiders’ Kirk Cousins each going for 300-plus in the Bills’ last two games before their bye. We always talk about how this offense lacks dynamism when Jackson is out. Also missing: the arm talent. The Ravens answer Jesse Minter’s call and hang on in a shootout.”
USA Today
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jarrett Bell
|Bills 34, Ravens 27
|Nick Brinkerhoff
|Bills 33, Ravens 31
|Chris Bumbaca
|Bills 29, Ravens 27
|Nate Davis
|Bills 33, Ravens 27
|Adam Kaufman
|Bills 30, Ravens 28
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Bills 31, Ravens 30
NFL.com
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jeremy Bergman
|Bills 34, Ravens 27
|Brooke Cersosimo
|Bills 26, Ravens 21
|Gennaro Filice
|Bills 36, Ravens 29
|Bobby Kownack
|Bills 35, Ravens 31
|“The numbers are in Buffalo’s favor. Josh Allen is 4-2 in his career against Lamar Jackson, including the playoffs, and the Bills are in the midst of a magic run in terms of post-bye wins. The organization has won 11 consecutive games directly after a bye, behind only the Eagles’ 13 straight wins from 1999-2011 in the record books. It’s a streak that predates Allen, meaning he’s never lost an NFL game after being idle the week prior.”
|Dan Parr
|Bills 34, Ravens 30
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Colleen Wolfe
|Bills 24, Ravens 21
|Grant Gordon
|Bills 27, Ravens 25
|Kevin Patra
|Bills 24, Ravens 20
|Lance Zierlein
|Bills 31, Ravens 27
|Bucky Brooks
|Bills 27, Ravens 24
|Scooter Magruder
|Bills 24, Ravens 17
|Brandon Perna
|Bills 30, Ravens 28
|Nick Shook
|Bills 33, Ravens 30
Sporting News
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Vinnie Iyer
|Bills 31, Ravens 24
|“The Bills have more issues with pass defense, but whether it's Tyler Huntley or Lamar Jackson, the Ravens give them a break with their inconsistency. Derrick Henry has been a Bills killer in the past, but Baltimore's rushing attack is slumping. Buffalo is home and well-rested after a bye and can lean into Josh Allen's great passing and running history against Baltimore. He will improve to 5-3 vs. the Ravens.”
CBS Sports
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Pete Prisco
|Bills 35, Ravens 30
|“Lamar Jackson could be back for the Ravens, but how much will his injured ankle impact his ability to move? The Bills are coming off a bye, so they will be rested. Baltimore's defense was bad in the loss to the Bengals last week, but Buffalo's defense has been awful. Look for a shootout here with Josh Allen getting the best of it.”
|Jared Dubin
|Bills
|Ryan Wilson
|Bills
|John Breech
|Bills 34, Ravens 31
|“The Bills defense has given up at least 30 points in four different games this season, but thanks to Allen, the Bills have gone 4-0 in those games. To put that in perspective, the other 31 teams are a combined 8-47 this year when they surrender at least 30 points.”
|Tyler Sullivan
|Bills
|Dave Richard
|Bills
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Bills
Pro Football Talk
|Pundit1
|Projected Winner2
|Commentary
|Mike Florio
|Bills 28, Ravens 24
|“Even with Lamar Jackson on track to play, the Bills had extra time to get rested and ready for the latest date with one of their top rivals in the conference.”
Sports Illustrated
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Albert Breer
|Bills
|Eva Geitheim
|Bills
|Mitch Goldich
|Bills
|Mike Kadlick
|Bills
|Gilberto Manzano
|Bills
|Conor Orr
|Bills
|John Pluym
|Bills
|Matt Verderame
|Bills