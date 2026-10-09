 Skip to main content
Advertising

Game Picks: Pundit Says Ravens Are 'No Match' for Prime-Time Falcons

Oct 09, 2026 at 09:12 AM
Author Image
Kevin Eck

Writer

PunditPicks109

Ravens vs. Falcons Pundit Selections

ESPN

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Matt BowenRavens
Mike ClayFalcons
Jeremy FowlerFalcons
Dan GrazianoFalcons
Kalyn KahlerRavens
Pamela MaldonadoFalcons
Eric MoodyFalcons
Jason ReidRavens
Ben SolakFalcons
Lindsey ThiryFalcons
Seth WickershamFalcons

USA Today

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jarrett BellFalcons 31, Ravens 27
Nick BrinkerhoffRavens 26, Falcons 24
Chris BumbacaRavens 21, Falcons 20
Nate DavisFalcons 30, Ravens 23
Adam KaufmanFalcons 24, Ravens 20
Mike Middlehurst-SchwartzFalcons 28, Ravens 24

NFL.com

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jeremy BergmanFalcons 31, Ravens 20
Brooke CersosimoFalcons 28, Ravens 22“If Lamar Jackson is healthy and plays, this becomes much harder to predict. Yet it's hard to go against these Falcons right now.”
Gennaro FiliceFalcons 28, Ravens 17
Bobby KownackFalcons 23, Ravens 17
Dan ParrFalcons 26, Ravens 19

NFL Network

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Colleen WolfeFalcons 28, Ravens 20
Grant GordonFalcons 27, Ravens 24
Kevin PatraFalcons 22, Ravens 20
Lance ZierleinFalcons 24, Ravens 20
Bucky BrooksFalcons 26, Ravens 20
Tom GrossiFalcons 28, Ravens 20
Brandon PernaFalcons 27, Ravens 24
Nick ShookFalcons 27, Ravens 24

Sporting News

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Vinnie IyerRavens 23, Falcons 20“The Ravens saw Lamar Jackson get hurt against the Titans, leading this to be a prime-time game headlined by running backs Derrick Henry and Bijan Robinson. The Falcons' run defense leads the league, so it will be a good test for the King. Baltimore is also pretty tough up front for Robinson. The Ravens have a little more diversity in their passing game, which will allow them to sneak away with a road win.”

CBS Sports

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Pete PriscoRavens 24, Falcons 17“This could be a Ravens team without Lamar Jackson after he suffered an injured ankle last week. If he can't go, Tyler Huntley will start. That means this will be a Derrick Henry game. The Falcons impressed Monday night, beating up the Saints, but this is a short week and a better opponent. The Ravens will rally if Jackson doesn't play and be thrilled if he does.”
Jared DubinFalcons
Ryan WilsonFalcons
John BreechFalcons 30, Ravens 27“No one can tackle Bijan Robinson. No one can cover Drake London. And Michael Penix actually looks like he knows what he's doing. He's making the right reads, he's getting the ball out quickly and he's throwing accurately. Penix only has four starts in his career where he's completed at least 70% of his passes, and two of them came in his two games this year.”
Tyler SullivanFalcons
Dave RichardFalcons
Jamey EisenbergFalcons

Pro Football Talk

Pundit1Projected Winner2Commentary
Mike FlorioFalcons 30, Ravens 21“A Ravens team without Lamar Jackson is no match for the prime-time Falcons.”

Sports Illustrated

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Albert BreerRavens
Eva GeitheimFalcons
Mitch GoldichFalcons
Mike KadlickFalcons
Gilberto ManzanoFalcons
Conor OrrFalcons
John PluymFalcons
Matt VerderameFalcons

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Widely Predicted to Take Down Titans

The Ravens are looking to snap a four-game losing streak at home.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Beat Cowboys

A win over Dallas would move Baltimore to 2-1 on the season.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Are Heavy Favorites to Defeat Saints

The Ravens are widely projected to start 2-0 for the first time since 2023.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Widely Projected to Beat Colts in Week 1

The Ravens are favorites to open the 2026 season with a win.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Win Third Straight AFC North Title

Here's who pundits believe will win Sunday night's showdown in Pittsburgh.

news

Pundit Picks: With Lamar Jackson Hobbled, Packers Favored to Beat Ravens

The Packers are overwhelming favorites to win at Lambeau Field in late December.

news

Pundit Picks: Patriots Favored to Beat Ravens on 'Sunday Night Football'

See who the pundits believe will win their critical 'Sunday Night Football' matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Pundit Picks: Pundits Split on Ravens-Bengals Rematch

Here's who analysts believe will win Sunday's AFC North clash in Cincinnati.

news

Pundit Picks: Close Game Expected in Battle for First Place

Most pundits believe the Ravens will prevail at home against the rival Steelers.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Predicted to Feast on Thanksgiving

A majority of pundits expect the Ravens to beat the rival Bengals at home on Thanksgiving.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimously Favored vs. Jets

See what pundits predict will happen in Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Advertising