Game Picks: Pundit Says Ravens Are 'No Match' for Prime-Time Falcons

Vinnie Iyer

Ravens 23, Falcons 20

“The Ravens saw Lamar Jackson get hurt against the Titans, leading this to be a prime-time game headlined by running backs Derrick Henry and Bijan Robinson. The Falcons' run defense leads the league, so it will be a good test for the King. Baltimore is also pretty tough up front for Robinson. The Ravens have a little more diversity in their passing game, which will allow them to sneak away with a road win.”