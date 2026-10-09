Game Picks: Pundit Says Ravens Are 'No Match' for Prime-Time Falcons

Ravens vs. Falcons Pundit Selections
ESPN
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Matt Bowen
|Ravens
|Mike Clay
|Falcons
|Jeremy Fowler
|Falcons
|Dan Graziano
|Falcons
|Kalyn Kahler
|Ravens
|Pamela Maldonado
|Falcons
|Eric Moody
|Falcons
|Jason Reid
|Ravens
|Ben Solak
|Falcons
|Lindsey Thiry
|Falcons
|Seth Wickersham
|Falcons
USA Today
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jarrett Bell
|Falcons 31, Ravens 27
|Nick Brinkerhoff
|Ravens 26, Falcons 24
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 21, Falcons 20
|Nate Davis
|Falcons 30, Ravens 23
|Adam Kaufman
|Falcons 24, Ravens 20
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Falcons 28, Ravens 24
NFL.com
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jeremy Bergman
|Falcons 31, Ravens 20
|Brooke Cersosimo
|Falcons 28, Ravens 22
|“If Lamar Jackson is healthy and plays, this becomes much harder to predict. Yet it's hard to go against these Falcons right now.”
|Gennaro Filice
|Falcons 28, Ravens 17
|Bobby Kownack
|Falcons 23, Ravens 17
|Dan Parr
|Falcons 26, Ravens 19
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Colleen Wolfe
|Falcons 28, Ravens 20
|Grant Gordon
|Falcons 27, Ravens 24
|Kevin Patra
|Falcons 22, Ravens 20
|Lance Zierlein
|Falcons 24, Ravens 20
|Bucky Brooks
|Falcons 26, Ravens 20
|Tom Grossi
|Falcons 28, Ravens 20
|Brandon Perna
|Falcons 27, Ravens 24
|Nick Shook
|Falcons 27, Ravens 24
Sporting News
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 23, Falcons 20
|“The Ravens saw Lamar Jackson get hurt against the Titans, leading this to be a prime-time game headlined by running backs Derrick Henry and Bijan Robinson. The Falcons' run defense leads the league, so it will be a good test for the King. Baltimore is also pretty tough up front for Robinson. The Ravens have a little more diversity in their passing game, which will allow them to sneak away with a road win.”
CBS Sports
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 24, Falcons 17
|“This could be a Ravens team without Lamar Jackson after he suffered an injured ankle last week. If he can't go, Tyler Huntley will start. That means this will be a Derrick Henry game. The Falcons impressed Monday night, beating up the Saints, but this is a short week and a better opponent. The Ravens will rally if Jackson doesn't play and be thrilled if he does.”
|Jared Dubin
|Falcons
|Ryan Wilson
|Falcons
|John Breech
|Falcons 30, Ravens 27
|“No one can tackle Bijan Robinson. No one can cover Drake London. And Michael Penix actually looks like he knows what he's doing. He's making the right reads, he's getting the ball out quickly and he's throwing accurately. Penix only has four starts in his career where he's completed at least 70% of his passes, and two of them came in his two games this year.”
|Tyler Sullivan
|Falcons
|Dave Richard
|Falcons
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Falcons
Pro Football Talk
|Pundit1
|Projected Winner2
|Commentary
|Mike Florio
|Falcons 30, Ravens 21
|“A Ravens team without Lamar Jackson is no match for the prime-time Falcons.”
Sports Illustrated
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Albert Breer
|Ravens
|Eva Geitheim
|Falcons
|Mitch Goldich
|Falcons
|Mike Kadlick
|Falcons
|Gilberto Manzano
|Falcons
|Conor Orr
|Falcons
|John Pluym
|Falcons
|Matt Verderame
|Falcons