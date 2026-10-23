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Game Picks: These 11 Pundits Picked the Ravens to Beat Bengals

Oct 23, 2026 at 09:18 AM
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Kevin Eck

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Ravens vs. Bengals Pundit Selections

ESPN

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Matt BowenRavens
Mike ClayBengals
Jeremy FowlerBengals
Dan GrazianoBengals
Kalyn KahlerBengals
Pamela MaldonadoBengals
Eric MoodyRavens
Jason ReidBengals
Ben SolakBengals
Lindsey ThiryBengals
Seth WickershamBengals

USA Today

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jarrett BellBengals 32, Ravens 30
Nick BrinkerhoffBengals 31, Ravens 26
Chris BumbacaBengals 31, Ravens 28
Nate DavisBengals 23, Ravens 20
Adam KaufmanBengals 27, Ravens 24
Mike Middlehurst-SchwartzBengals 28, Ravens 20

NFL.com

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jeremy BergmanBengals 27, Ravens 24
Brooke CersosimoRavens 28, Bengals 25
Gennaro FiliceBengals 25, Ravens 20“This is exactly why the Bengals traded the No. 10 overall pick for Dexter Lawrence. Cincinnati additionally upgraded the defensive front in free agency (Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen) and the draft (Cashius Howell), but Sexy Dexy was the crown jewel acquired to flip the script on Al Golden’s defense, and the 6-foot-5, 350-pounder has done just that. The Bengals had the NFL’s worst run defense last season. In 2026, they lead the league with a 23% stuff rate (rushing plays stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage).”
Bobby KownackBengals 28, Ravens 27
Dan ParrBengals 27, Ravens 25

NFL Network

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Colleen WolfeBengals 25, Ravens 23
Grant GordonBengals 30, Ravens 27
Kevin PatraRavens 22, Bengals 20
Lance ZierleinBengals 24, Ravens 19
Bucky BrooksBengals 26, Ravens 21
Tom GrossiBengals 24, Ravens 23
Brandon PernaBengals 30, Ravens 27
Nick ShookBengals 30, Ravens 29

Sporting News

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Vinnie IyerBengals 27, Ravens 24“Joe Burrow has been super accurate through the first five games before a Week 6 bye. He's working to push downfield more with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins having time to get fully healthy. The Ravens, meanwhile, can't keep up with Tyler Huntley likely starting again in a compressed attack.”

CBS Sports

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Pete PriscoBengals 24, Ravens 23“The Bengals are coming off a bye, while the Ravens are coming off a loss to the Browns. They could have Lamar Jackson back from an ankle injury here, which certainly changes things. Even if he's back, I think Joe Burrow will have a big day throwing it. The improved Bengals defense will do the rest. Upset.”
Jared DubinRavens
Ryan WilsonRavens
John BreechBengals 27, Ravens 24“In the battle of the two quarterbacks who have dealt with a lot of injuries over the past few years, I'm going to take the one who's actually healthy.”
Tyler SullivanBengals
Dave RichardRavens
Jamey EisenbergBengals

Pro Football Talk

Pundit1Projected Winner2Commentary
Mike FlorioRavens 28, Bengals 24“The Ravens need Lamar Jackson to return. If he does, it will become a lot easier for Trey Hendrickson to wreak havoc on his former team.”

Sports Illustrated

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Albert BreerBengals
Eva GeitheimBengals
Mitch GoldichRavens
Mike KadlickBengals
Gilberto ManzanoBengals
Conor OrrBengals
John PluymRavens
Matt VerderameRavens

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