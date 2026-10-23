Game Picks: These 11 Pundits Picked the Ravens to Beat Bengals

Ravens vs. Bengals Pundit Selections
ESPN
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Matt Bowen
|Ravens
|Mike Clay
|Bengals
|Jeremy Fowler
|Bengals
|Dan Graziano
|Bengals
|Kalyn Kahler
|Bengals
|Pamela Maldonado
|Bengals
|Eric Moody
|Ravens
|Jason Reid
|Bengals
|Ben Solak
|Bengals
|Lindsey Thiry
|Bengals
|Seth Wickersham
|Bengals
USA Today
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jarrett Bell
|Bengals 32, Ravens 30
|Nick Brinkerhoff
|Bengals 31, Ravens 26
|Chris Bumbaca
|Bengals 31, Ravens 28
|Nate Davis
|Bengals 23, Ravens 20
|Adam Kaufman
|Bengals 27, Ravens 24
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Bengals 28, Ravens 20
NFL.com
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jeremy Bergman
|Bengals 27, Ravens 24
|Brooke Cersosimo
|Ravens 28, Bengals 25
|Gennaro Filice
|Bengals 25, Ravens 20
|“This is exactly why the Bengals traded the No. 10 overall pick for Dexter Lawrence. Cincinnati additionally upgraded the defensive front in free agency (Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen) and the draft (Cashius Howell), but Sexy Dexy was the crown jewel acquired to flip the script on Al Golden’s defense, and the 6-foot-5, 350-pounder has done just that. The Bengals had the NFL’s worst run defense last season. In 2026, they lead the league with a 23% stuff rate (rushing plays stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage).”
|Bobby Kownack
|Bengals 28, Ravens 27
|Dan Parr
|Bengals 27, Ravens 25
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Colleen Wolfe
|Bengals 25, Ravens 23
|Grant Gordon
|Bengals 30, Ravens 27
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 22, Bengals 20
|Lance Zierlein
|Bengals 24, Ravens 19
|Bucky Brooks
|Bengals 26, Ravens 21
|Tom Grossi
|Bengals 24, Ravens 23
|Brandon Perna
|Bengals 30, Ravens 27
|Nick Shook
|Bengals 30, Ravens 29
Sporting News
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Vinnie Iyer
|Bengals 27, Ravens 24
|“Joe Burrow has been super accurate through the first five games before a Week 6 bye. He's working to push downfield more with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins having time to get fully healthy. The Ravens, meanwhile, can't keep up with Tyler Huntley likely starting again in a compressed attack.”
CBS Sports
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Pete Prisco
|Bengals 24, Ravens 23
|“The Bengals are coming off a bye, while the Ravens are coming off a loss to the Browns. They could have Lamar Jackson back from an ankle injury here, which certainly changes things. Even if he's back, I think Joe Burrow will have a big day throwing it. The improved Bengals defense will do the rest. Upset.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ravens
|Ryan Wilson
|Ravens
|John Breech
|Bengals 27, Ravens 24
|“In the battle of the two quarterbacks who have dealt with a lot of injuries over the past few years, I'm going to take the one who's actually healthy.”
|Tyler Sullivan
|Bengals
|Dave Richard
|Ravens
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Bengals
Pro Football Talk
|Pundit1
|Projected Winner2
|Commentary
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 28, Bengals 24
|“The Ravens need Lamar Jackson to return. If he does, it will become a lot easier for Trey Hendrickson to wreak havoc on his former team.”
Sports Illustrated
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Albert Breer
|Bengals
|Eva Geitheim
|Bengals
|Mitch Goldich
|Ravens
|Mike Kadlick
|Bengals
|Gilberto Manzano
|Bengals
|Conor Orr
|Bengals
|John Pluym
|Ravens
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens