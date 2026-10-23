Game Picks: These 11 Pundits Picked the Ravens to Beat Bengals

Gennaro Filice

Bengals 25, Ravens 20

“This is exactly why the Bengals traded the No. 10 overall pick for Dexter Lawrence. Cincinnati additionally upgraded the defensive front in free agency (Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen) and the draft (Cashius Howell), but Sexy Dexy was the crown jewel acquired to flip the script on Al Golden’s defense, and the 6-foot-5, 350-pounder has done just that. The Bengals had the NFL’s worst run defense last season. In 2026, they lead the league with a 23% stuff rate (rushing plays stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage).”