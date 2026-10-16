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Game Picks: One Pundit Tabs Browns to Beat Ravens

Oct 16, 2026 at 09:04 AM
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Kevin Eck

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Ravens vs. Browns Pundit Selections

ESPN

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Matt BowenRavens
Mike ClayRavens
Jeremy FowlerRavens
Dan GrazianoRavens
Kalyn KahlerRavens
Pamela MaldonadoRavens
Eric MoodyRavens
Jason ReidRavens
Ben SolakRavens
Lindsey ThiryRavens
Seth WickershamRavens

Baltimore Banner

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jonas ShafferRavens 20, Browns 17“If Lamar Jackson is healthy enough to play Sunday without too many limitations, the Ravens should win comfortably. Even if he’s not available, the Ravens could win comfortably. The Browns’ run defense was already shaky, and now Cleveland could be without star linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle). Then again, how often do AFC North games really make sense? Especially when these teams have so much familiarity with each other?”
Giana HanRavens 27, Browns 20“The Browns’ starting quarterback will have to prepare for a pass rush that looked like it was starting to click — and that’s getting Trey Hendrickson back. The secondary is the Ravens’ weakest area right now, but the Browns’ passing offense is mediocre.”
Childs WalkerRavens 27, Browns 17“Cleveland’s defense is banged up and has not been as stout against the run as it was a few years ago, so Tyler Huntley should be able to move the Ravens as he did against Atlanta’s formidable front. Declan Doyle’s creative play calling means that loading up against Derrick Henry can’t be an opponent’s only answer. The Ravens’ trips to Cleveland never seem to go as smoothly as logic would dictate, so it won’t be a surprise if they’re sweating this one out in the fourth quarter. In the end, the Browns won’t keep up.”
Kyle GoonRavens 27, Browns 20“The Browns are mediocre at stopping the run. Whether Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley makes the start, I have a ton of confidence in Baltimore after it bashed Atlanta’s top-ranked run D on ‘Sunday Night Football.’ The Browns should be having nightmares about Henry running them over.”
Brandon WeigelRavens 23, Browns 17“The Browns allow 117.4 rushing yards per game (18th in the NFL) and 4.5 yards per carry (23rd). If two of the Browns’ best defenders, linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle) and defensive tackle Mason Graham (knee, ankle), are unable to go, expect another Henry-heavy attack and a fourth straight win.”

USA Today

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jarrett BellRavens 27, Browns 23
Nick BrinkerhoffRavens 28, Browns 20
Chris BumbacaRavens 28, Browns 21
Nate DavisRavens 24, Browns 20
Adam KaufmanRavens 27, Browns 17
Mike Middlehurst-SchwartzRavens 26, Browns 14

NFL.com

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jeremy BergmanRavens 27, Browns 16
Brooke CersosimoRavens 22, Browns 17“QB Lamar Jackson's status for Sunday is still uncertain, but it might not matter. Backup Tyler Huntley proved last week to be more than capable of running Declan Doyle's offense and the Derrick Henry-led rushing attack should feast on a Browns unit that could be without Carson Schwesinger (ankle) a week after Braelon Allen ran all over them.”
Gennaro FiliceRavens 24, Browns 20
Bobby KownackRavens 21, Browns 15
Dan ParrRavens 21, Browns 17

NFL Network

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Colleen WolfeRavens 24, Browns 10
Grant GordonRavens 17, Browns 13
Kevin PatraBrowns 24, Ravens 20
Lance ZierleinRavens 24, Browns 19
Bucky BrooksRavens 23, Browns 16
Tom GrossiRavens 21, Browns 17
Brandon PernaRavens 31, Browns 20
Nick ShookRavens 22, Browns 17

Sporting News

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Vinnie IyerRavens 20, Browns 17“The Browns have been a strong home team so far, going 2-0 with wins over the Panthers and Steelers. Baltimore escaped well in Atlanta with Tyler Huntley moving on the offense well. He will be unfazed filling in for Lamar Jackson again with Derrick Henry's running and Jesse Minter's pass rush coming through to get the better of Deshaun Watson late.”

CBS Sports

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Pete PriscoRavens 24, Browns 13“There is a chance that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be back for this game after missing last week with an ankle injury. Even if he isn't, I think the Ravens defense will be up to the task of slowing down the Browns offense. If Jackson is back, the Ravens offense will move the ball.”
Jared DubinRavens
Ryan WilsonRavens
John BreechRavens 23, Browns 20
Tyler SullivanRavens
Dave RichardRavens
Jamey EisenbergRavens

Pro Football Talk

Pundit1Projected Winner2Commentary
Mike FlorioRavens 27, Browns 24“The old Browns face the new Browns in a significant game that will either vault the new Browns into a tie for first place or drop them two games behind the old Browns. The old Browns have shown that they can compete without Lamar Jackson. And the old Browns seem to be the better overall team than the new Browns, for now.”

Sports Illustrated

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Albert BreerRavens
Eva GeitheimRavens
Mitch GoldichRavens
Mike KadlickRavens
Gilberto ManzanoRavens
Conor OrrRavens
John PluymRavens
Matt VerderameRavens

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