Game Picks: One Pundit Tabs Browns to Beat Ravens

Ravens vs. Browns Pundit Selections
ESPN
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Matt Bowen
|Ravens
|Mike Clay
|Ravens
|Jeremy Fowler
|Ravens
|Dan Graziano
|Ravens
|Kalyn Kahler
|Ravens
|Pamela Maldonado
|Ravens
|Eric Moody
|Ravens
|Jason Reid
|Ravens
|Ben Solak
|Ravens
|Lindsey Thiry
|Ravens
|Seth Wickersham
|Ravens
Baltimore Banner
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 20, Browns 17
|“If Lamar Jackson is healthy enough to play Sunday without too many limitations, the Ravens should win comfortably. Even if he’s not available, the Ravens could win comfortably. The Browns’ run defense was already shaky, and now Cleveland could be without star linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle). Then again, how often do AFC North games really make sense? Especially when these teams have so much familiarity with each other?”
|Giana Han
|Ravens 27, Browns 20
|“The Browns’ starting quarterback will have to prepare for a pass rush that looked like it was starting to click — and that’s getting Trey Hendrickson back. The secondary is the Ravens’ weakest area right now, but the Browns’ passing offense is mediocre.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 27, Browns 17
|“Cleveland’s defense is banged up and has not been as stout against the run as it was a few years ago, so Tyler Huntley should be able to move the Ravens as he did against Atlanta’s formidable front. Declan Doyle’s creative play calling means that loading up against Derrick Henry can’t be an opponent’s only answer. The Ravens’ trips to Cleveland never seem to go as smoothly as logic would dictate, so it won’t be a surprise if they’re sweating this one out in the fourth quarter. In the end, the Browns won’t keep up.”
|Kyle Goon
|Ravens 27, Browns 20
|“The Browns are mediocre at stopping the run. Whether Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley makes the start, I have a ton of confidence in Baltimore after it bashed Atlanta’s top-ranked run D on ‘Sunday Night Football.’ The Browns should be having nightmares about Henry running them over.”
|Brandon Weigel
|Ravens 23, Browns 17
|“The Browns allow 117.4 rushing yards per game (18th in the NFL) and 4.5 yards per carry (23rd). If two of the Browns’ best defenders, linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle) and defensive tackle Mason Graham (knee, ankle), are unable to go, expect another Henry-heavy attack and a fourth straight win.”
USA Today
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 27, Browns 23
|Nick Brinkerhoff
|Ravens 28, Browns 20
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 28, Browns 21
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 24, Browns 20
|Adam Kaufman
|Ravens 27, Browns 17
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 26, Browns 14
NFL.com
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jeremy Bergman
|Ravens 27, Browns 16
|Brooke Cersosimo
|Ravens 22, Browns 17
|“QB Lamar Jackson's status for Sunday is still uncertain, but it might not matter. Backup Tyler Huntley proved last week to be more than capable of running Declan Doyle's offense and the Derrick Henry-led rushing attack should feast on a Browns unit that could be without Carson Schwesinger (ankle) a week after Braelon Allen ran all over them.”
|Gennaro Filice
|Ravens 24, Browns 20
|Bobby Kownack
|Ravens 21, Browns 15
|Dan Parr
|Ravens 21, Browns 17
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 24, Browns 10
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 17, Browns 13
|Kevin Patra
|Browns 24, Ravens 20
|Lance Zierlein
|Ravens 24, Browns 19
|Bucky Brooks
|Ravens 23, Browns 16
|Tom Grossi
|Ravens 21, Browns 17
|Brandon Perna
|Ravens 31, Browns 20
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 22, Browns 17
Sporting News
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 20, Browns 17
|“The Browns have been a strong home team so far, going 2-0 with wins over the Panthers and Steelers. Baltimore escaped well in Atlanta with Tyler Huntley moving on the offense well. He will be unfazed filling in for Lamar Jackson again with Derrick Henry's running and Jesse Minter's pass rush coming through to get the better of Deshaun Watson late.”
CBS Sports
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 24, Browns 13
|“There is a chance that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be back for this game after missing last week with an ankle injury. Even if he isn't, I think the Ravens defense will be up to the task of slowing down the Browns offense. If Jackson is back, the Ravens offense will move the ball.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ravens
|Ryan Wilson
|Ravens
|John Breech
|Ravens 23, Browns 20
|Tyler Sullivan
|Ravens
|Dave Richard
|Ravens
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Ravens
Pro Football Talk
|Pundit1
|Projected Winner2
|Commentary
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 27, Browns 24
|“The old Browns face the new Browns in a significant game that will either vault the new Browns into a tie for first place or drop them two games behind the old Browns. The old Browns have shown that they can compete without Lamar Jackson. And the old Browns seem to be the better overall team than the new Browns, for now.”
Sports Illustrated
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Albert Breer
|Ravens
|Eva Geitheim
|Ravens
|Mitch Goldich
|Ravens
|Mike Kadlick
|Ravens
|Gilberto Manzano
|Ravens
|Conor Orr
|Ravens
|John Pluym
|Ravens
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens