Game Picks: One Pundit Tabs Browns to Beat Ravens

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 20, Browns 17 “If Lamar Jackson is healthy enough to play Sunday without too many limitations, the Ravens should win comfortably. Even if he’s not available, the Ravens could win comfortably. The Browns’ run defense was already shaky, and now Cleveland could be without star linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle). Then again, how often do AFC North games really make sense? Especially when these teams have so much familiarity with each other?”

Giana Han Ravens 27, Browns 20 “The Browns’ starting quarterback will have to prepare for a pass rush that looked like it was starting to click — and that’s getting Trey Hendrickson back. The secondary is the Ravens’ weakest area right now, but the Browns’ passing offense is mediocre.”

Childs Walker Ravens 27, Browns 17 “Cleveland’s defense is banged up and has not been as stout against the run as it was a few years ago, so Tyler Huntley should be able to move the Ravens as he did against Atlanta’s formidable front. Declan Doyle’s creative play calling means that loading up against Derrick Henry can’t be an opponent’s only answer. The Ravens’ trips to Cleveland never seem to go as smoothly as logic would dictate, so it won’t be a surprise if they’re sweating this one out in the fourth quarter. In the end, the Browns won’t keep up.”

Kyle Goon Ravens 27, Browns 20 “The Browns are mediocre at stopping the run. Whether Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley makes the start, I have a ton of confidence in Baltimore after it bashed Atlanta’s top-ranked run D on ‘Sunday Night Football.’ The Browns should be having nightmares about Henry running them over.”