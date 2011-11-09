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Ravens Distribute Winter Coats

Nov 09, 2011 at 11:36 AM

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On Tuesday (11/8), the Baltimore Ravens assisted men from the Helping Up Mission Homeless Shelter prepare for winter one warm coat at a time.

Wide receivers Anquan Boldin, LaQuan Williams and Torrey Smith, nose tackle Terrence Cody, kicker Billy Cundiff, tight end Ed Dickson, defensive end Cory Redding and tackle Jah Reid were on hand to distribute coats and warm weather gear to Baltimore men in need. In addition to helping the men find the perfect coat, the players also took pictures and signed autographs for members of the shelter.

Members of the Lady Ravens Association, the Dunbar High School football team and original Harlem Globetrotter Choo Smith also took part in the annual coat giveaway.

Since 1885, Helping Up Mission has been coming to the aid of Baltimore City's poor and homeless. Today, the shelter focuses on the intellectual, physical, social and spiritual needs of the members of the men's shelter.

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Ravens Celebrate Veteran's Day**

As part of the NFL's "Salute to Service" Military Appreciation initiative, the Baltimore Ravens hosted a karaoke party for local veterans at the Loch Raven VA Community Living & Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday (11/8).

Long snapper Morgan Cox, kicker Billy Cundiff and tight end Dennis Pitta helped get the party started when they stepped up to the stage to sing Don McLean's popular song "American Pie." Members and residents of the center applauded and joined in during the performance.

More than 70 residents gathered at the karaoke party to enjoy the festive music and sing some of their favorite tunes. Ravens cheerleaders and official mascot Poe also made a special appearance at the party. As part of the celebration, residents were given American flags and enjoyed festive cake in honor of Veteran's Day.

Cox and Pitta made sure to end the event on a good note. The duo closed the party with their rendition of Katy Perry's "Firework."

Each year, the Ravens support members of the U.S. military through several initiatives and player appearances, in addition to providing home game tickets to servicemen and servicewomen. The annual Veterans Day game was held last Sunday (10/30) at M&T Bank Stadium.

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