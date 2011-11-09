Ravens Distribute Winter Coats

Ravens Celebrate Veteran's Day**

As part of the NFL's "Salute to Service" Military Appreciation initiative, the Baltimore Ravens hosted a karaoke party for local veterans at the Loch Raven VA Community Living & Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday (11/8).

Long snapper Morgan Cox, kicker Billy Cundiff and tight end Dennis Pitta helped get the party started when they stepped up to the stage to sing Don McLean's popular song "American Pie." Members and residents of the center applauded and joined in during the performance.

More than 70 residents gathered at the karaoke party to enjoy the festive music and sing some of their favorite tunes. Ravens cheerleaders and official mascot Poe also made a special appearance at the party. As part of the celebration, residents were given American flags and enjoyed festive cake in honor of Veteran's Day.

Cox and Pitta made sure to end the event on a good note. The duo closed the party with their rendition of Katy Perry's "Firework."