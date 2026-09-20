Game Recap: Ravens Fall to Saints in Home Opener

Turning Point

With the game tied at 17 late in the fourth quarter, Saints quarterback Tyler Shough stood tall in the pocket on third-and-8 and connected with tight end Juwan Johnson, who eluded defenders for a 26-yard catch-and-run to the Ravens' 4-yard line. Four plays later, Shough scored on a quarterback sneak to give New Orleans the lead with 1:28 left in regulation. It was unclear whether Shough crossed the goal line, but the call stood after review.