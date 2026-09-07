Late for Work: Nine Out of 10 Ravens Fans Are Optimistic About 2026 Team

Three Reasons Ravens Can Win the Super Bowl

Sticking with the optimism theme, The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer identified 10 reasons the Ravens can win the Super Bowl.

Here's a look at three:

They have one of the NFL's best position coaches.

"What the Ravens lost from their starting lineup in free agency — most notably Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum — they could more than make up for in coaching. Dwayne Ledford is considered one of the NFL's best offensive line coaches and, after leaving the Atlanta Falcons for Baltimore this offseason, is also believed to be among the highest paid.

"General Manager Eric DeCosta has touted his ability to take younger players and 'make them really, really good.' The Ravens will need that magic touch; they could have two first-time starters in their season opener (center Jovaughn Gwyn and rookie Vega Ioane), along with two developmental backups (tackle Carson Vinson and guard Emery Jones Jr.). Ledford's importance in reestablishing the Ravens' identity as a physical team can't be overstated."

Their pass rush won't be impotent.

"The 2025 Ravens finished with just 30 sacks, tied for their second fewest in franchise history. They ranked near the bottom of the league in pressure rate, both with blitzes and without. Their most talented edge rusher didn't pop until he left Baltimore. Their most talented interior rusher played just two games total. The 2026 Ravens … should have a more formidable front.

"Trey Hendrickson is only two years removed from leading the NFL in sacks and appears rejuvenated after an injury-plagued 2025 in Cincinnati. Fellow outside linebackers Tavius Robinson, Mike Green and Zion Young are well suited for roles as secondary or tertiary pass rushers. Travis Jones was one of the NFL's best pass-rushing nose tackles last year and now could have Calais Campbell (6.5 sacks in 2025) or Nnamdi Madubuike to help take the heat off. And Kyle Hamilton is one of the NFL's best second-level blitzers."

Their home-field advantage is bound to return.

"The Ravens have poured way too much money into M&T Bank Stadium, not to mention their roster, for home-field advantage to disappear the way it did last year. The Ravens went 3-6 in Baltimore, the worst mark in franchise history.