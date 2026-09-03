Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Makes Strong Statement on Ravens' Offense

Jesse Minter Says That's a Wrap on His Rap Career

The opening line of Eminem's rap classic "Lose Yourself" talks about having only one shot to seize the moment.

Head Coach Jesse Minter took the lyric to heart when he was handed the mic and encouraged by the players to do a song at the team dinner a couple weeks ago.

Everyone who's seen the viral video of Minter rapping "Lose Yourself" knows his performance brought the house down. Just don't expect an encore.

"No encores," Minter said on “The Ryan Ripken Show.” "You're only a rookie head coach once. You only have to do the rookie show one time. So that was the agreement that we made with a couple of the vets on the team, and I think I'm good to go now."

Minter also reflected on his first training camp as a head coach and what he's taken from the experience.

"I think the most stressful part for me because I'm a defensive coordinator prior, so I'm still kind of wearing [that] hat and doing some of those things, but just making a schedule and making sure that we're doing enough, that everybody has a chance to get what they need," Minter said. "Whether it's a vet or a rookie, that you're doing enough reps, that you're getting enough work, that you're being physical enough, that you're obviously getting into game shape.