Ravens Have Gameplan to Attack Their Offensive Issues

Red Zone Struggles

The Ravens ranked 14th in converting red zone trips into touchdowns (60.71 percent), but that conversion percentage fell to just 42.6 over the final three weeks of the season.

There were some killer moments for Baltimore in the red zone in January. In the season finale, Tyler Huntley was picked off in the end zone by Cam Sutton of the Steelers, keeping them alive for their 16-13 come-from-behind victory. The week before against the Rams, the Ravens led, 16-14, late in the game, but settled for a field goal after driving to first-and-goal at the five. Had the Ravens scored a touchdown, the Rams would have had little time to come back. Instead, Matthew Stafford led a game-winning drive and the Rams won, 20-19.

Despite everything else that happened during the season, just converting those two red zone drives into touchdowns in Weeks 17 and 18 could have vaulted Baltimore into the playoffs. The Ravens have a lethal red zone weapon in Mark Andrews, one of four NFL tight ends who finished with nine touchdown catches. But becoming more efficient overall in the red zone must be an offseason focus.

"We had too many turnovers in the red zone," Harbaugh said. "Field goals are OK, but touchdowns are way better."

Lack of Big Plays

The 2021 season was the first time in franchise history that the Ravens failed to produce a pass or run of 50 yards or more. The Ravens weren't explosive. They were methodical, and in an offense that includes playmakers like Lamar Jackson, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Andrews and hopefully a healthy Dobbins in 2022, producing more big plays is a priority.

"We led the league, or we were near the top of the league in big plays early, but the second half of the season, we didn't have hardly any big plays," Harbaugh said. "Watch all these games now that are being played; it's a challenge to go all the way down the field and make play after play and put the ball in the end zone. You need some big plays, you need some easy scores, [and] we just didn't have those."

Handling the Blitz

Baltimore's offense was never really the same after a 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, when the Ravens had no effective answer for Miami's blitz-heavy scheme. Other opponents followed suit by blitzing more frequently, and the Ravens failed to capitalize like they should have.