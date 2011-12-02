Ravens in Our Community Tuesday (12/6) and Thursday (12/8)

Lady Ravens Dream Drive

On Thursday (12/8), Ravens players' wives will be at Sam's Club on Reisterstown Road shopping for food and gifts, which will be distributed to 20 families in need through the Salvation Army. They will also spend some time ringing the Salvation Army bell in front of the store's entrance. After they have finished shopping, the wives will wrap all the gifts and distribute them to the families at the Salvation Army Hampden Corps later that afternoon.