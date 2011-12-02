Ravens in Our Community Tuesday (12/6) and Thursday (12/8)

** *Tuesday, Dec. 6.
- Business Attire Distribution
**The Baltimore Ravens and Jos. A. Bank are teaming up to distribute business apparel items to men at the Helping Up Mission men's shelter in downtown Baltimore on Tuesday (12/6). Jos. A. Bank, a participating sponsor of Purple Fridays, will donate 300 units of suit apparel to homeless men as they work to re-establish themselves in the community and pursue employment opportunities. Several Ravens players, including LS Morgan Cox, K Sam Koch and T Jah Reid will distribute the apparel to Baltimore men in need.
1:15 p.m.
Helping Up Mission
1029 East Baltimore Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
**
Thursday, Dec. 8.
Lady Ravens Dream Drive
On Thursday (12/8), Ravens players' wives will be at Sam's Club on Reisterstown Road shopping for food and gifts, which will be distributed to 20 families in need through the Salvation Army. They will also spend some time ringing the Salvation Army bell in front of the store's entrance. After they have finished shopping, the wives will wrap all the gifts and distribute them to the families at the Salvation Army Hampden Corps later that afternoon.
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Sam's Club
9750 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117