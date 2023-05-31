Presented by

Ravens Sign Undrafted Cornerback Jordan Swann

May 31, 2023 at 03:58 PM
The Ravens have signed Jordan Swann, an undrafted cornerback from James Madison.

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Swann had 24 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and one forced fumble last season in 11 games. He began his college career at Connecticut (2017) and spent three seasons at Maine (2018-20), where he was also a kick return specialist who averaged 25.9 yards per attempt.

A native of Newark, Del., Swann spent his senior year of high school at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore where he helped the Panthers win the 2016 MIAA state championship.

