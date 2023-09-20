Ravens Sign Kenyan Drake to Practice Squad

Kenyan Drake is back with the Ravens.
The 29-year-old running back has been signed to the practice squad and joined the team on the field Wednesday.
The Ravens also reportedly had veteran running backs Ronald Jones and James Robinson in for workouts, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
Drake had a productive season for the Ravens in 2022, gaining 482 yards and averaging 4.4 yards per carry, appearing in 12 games with five starts. In Week 6 against the Giants, Drake led the team with a season-high 119 yards rushing, and he also rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns during a Week 9 win against the Saints.
With 291 career receptions, Drake is also a threat in the passing game and caught 15 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown last season. The Colts signed Drake in August, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts.
Drake adds more veteran depth to the running back room after the season-ending Achilles injury to J.K. Dobbins. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill shared the backfield workload Sunday against the Bengals, and veteran Melvin Gordon III was also active after being called up from the practice squad.