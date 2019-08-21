Ray Lewis Will Be on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Aug 21, 2019 at 11:19 AM
082119_Lewis

The Ray Lewis pregame "Squirrel Dance" is iconic. Now Lewis is going to get to show some more moves.

Lewis will be one of 12 celebrities on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" for its 28th season, the show announced Wednesday morning. The show debuts on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

The only other athlete on the show is former NBA player Lamar Odom, who like Lewis was a two-time champion.

Some of the other celebrities are former supermodel Christine Brinkley, TV host Karamo Brown, James Van Der Beek (Dawson from "Dawson's Creek"), singer Ally Brooke, actress Kate Flannery (Meredith from "The Office") and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

This won't be the first time a Raven appeared on the show. Jacoby Jones finished third in 2013 just months after helping the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII.

Lewis should have a good shot to go far. Former NFL players Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward, Rashad Jennings and Donald Driver are all "Dancing With the Stars" champions.

How much you wanna bet we're going to see the "Squirrel Dance" worked into one of Lewis' dance routines?

