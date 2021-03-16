Reports: Jihad Ward Agrees to Terms With Jaguars

The Jaguars' defensive staff features three former Ravens coaches who left this offseason for promotions on Head Coach Urban Meyer's staff in Jacksonville. Joe Cullen is the Jaguars' defensive coordinator, Zachary Orr is outside linebackers coach, and Sterling Lucas is assistant defensive line coach.

They all saw Ward enjoy his most consistent season last year, tying his career high with three sacks, along with 16 tackles and eight quarterback hits. The 26-year-old Ward spent the past two seasons with Baltimore.