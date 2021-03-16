Reports: Jihad Ward Agrees to Terms With Jaguars

Jihad Ward has apparently found a new home, headed to a team where the coaching staff will look familiar.
The veteran defensive end has agreed to contract terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
The Jaguars' defensive staff features three former Ravens coaches who left this offseason for promotions on Head Coach Urban Meyer's staff in Jacksonville. Joe Cullen is the Jaguars' defensive coordinator, Zachary Orr is outside linebackers coach, and Sterling Lucas is assistant defensive line coach.
They all saw Ward enjoy his most consistent season last year, tying his career high with three sacks, along with 16 tackles and eight quarterback hits. The 26-year-old Ward spent the past two seasons with Baltimore.
Ward is the third pass rusher to reportedly leave Baltimore early in free agency, joining Matthew Judon, who has reportedly signed with the New England Patriots and Yannick Ngakoue, who is reportedly joining the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Baltimore has retained veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and reportedly retained outside linebacker Tyus Bowser.
The Ravens could look to sign a veteran free agent pass rusher and this year's draft class is also deep with edge rushers.