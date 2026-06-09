Practice Report: Rookies Shine on First Day of Minicamp

According to Head Coach Jesse Minter, rookie wideouts Elijah Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane might log a lot of playing time this fall compared to other third and fourth-round picks.

Fielding questions from the media after the Ravens' first minicamp practice on Tuesday, Minter spoke highly of the pair's potential role in Baltimore's offense.

"I do think there'll be major opportunities for at least one of them, you know, when you look at the number of guys we have," Minter said.

With Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman absent from Tuesday's practice, both rookie wide receivers took advantage. Although he didn't have any major highlights, Lane caught a few short and intermediate passes across the seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 periods.

Sarratt, meanwhile, had the best catch of the day, corralling a deep shot from Lamar Jackson down the right sideline through heavy coverage from cornerback Marquise Robinson.

A contested catch savant in college, Sarratt's sticky hands and toughness through contact could lead to early playing time. It can also build trust with Jackson, who made a pinpoint throw as he rolled out to his right.