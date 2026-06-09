Practice Report: Rookies Shine on First Day of Minicamp

According to Head Coach Jesse Minter, rookie wideouts Elijah Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane might log a lot of playing time this fall compared to other third and fourth-round picks.
Fielding questions from the media after the Ravens' first minicamp practice on Tuesday, Minter spoke highly of the pair's potential role in Baltimore's offense.
"I do think there'll be major opportunities for at least one of them, you know, when you look at the number of guys we have," Minter said.
With Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman absent from Tuesday's practice, both rookie wide receivers took advantage. Although he didn't have any major highlights, Lane caught a few short and intermediate passes across the seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 periods.
Sarratt, meanwhile, had the best catch of the day, corralling a deep shot from Lamar Jackson down the right sideline through heavy coverage from cornerback Marquise Robinson.
A contested catch savant in college, Sarratt's sticky hands and toughness through contact could lead to early playing time. It can also build trust with Jackson, who made a pinpoint throw as he rolled out to his right.
Here are other notes from Tuesday's practice:
- Once again, rookie edge rusher Zion Young put together a handful of quality reps, getting into the backfield with elite power and persistence. He quickly sniffed out one screen attempt, swam past his blocker, and would've put a hit on the quarterback. One play later, Young peeled back for what would've been a peelback hit. "[When] He strikes a sled, it looks different," Minter said.
- Minter also praised Young's eagerness, saying that he has to tone him down a bit because of minicamp rules preventing game-like physicality. We'll get a fuller glimpse of Young's power when the pads come on later this summer.
- Rookie punter Ryan Eckley hit bombs all afternoon. The rookie, who averaged an FBS-best 48.5 yards per punt at Michigan State last season, appeared to tally multiple 60-yard punts on Tuesday.
- Eckley also worked on his pooch punts. While a few bounced into the end zone after landing around the 5-yard line, one hit at the 1-yard line and was downed there.
- Kicker Tyler Loop converted all five field goal attempts during drills. They were from 28, 33, 38, 43, and 53 yards.
- Running back Derrick Henry continued to look more involved as a pass-catcher. Whether that translates to the field remains to be seen, as Henry has only crossed 30 receptions in a season twice. He's caught just 36 passes in two seasons with the Ravens.
- Tight end Mark Andrews was a popular target for Jackson during seven-on-seven. Andrews arguably had the second-best catch of the day, making a diving grab along the left sideline.
- Wide receiver Xavier Guillory made a stupendous catch along the right sideline, dragging his right leg to stay inbounds through contact on a nice throw from Skylar Thompson.
- Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester had a couple of nice catch-and-runs. He also made an impressive one-handed grab when working on air. If Wester can get himself into more catch-and-run situations, whether it be on offense or special teams, Baltimore's offense would get a massive boost.
- Defensive lineman Broderick Washington Jr. had a pass breakup, while outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson, outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, and safety Kyle Hamilton each blew up one play apiece in the backfield.