Tyler Loop Is 'Moving On' And Still Confident in His Abilities

Tyler Loop delivered on Wednesday, knowing that all eyes were on him.

At the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, the Ravens' kicker was asked to make a 40-yard field goal to prevent the entire team from having post-practice meetings. Loop nailed it, and his teammates celebrated.

That's not how the Ravens' 2025 season ended, but Loop wants people to know he has moved past the cruelest moment of his young career. He missed a 44-yard field goal in Pittsburgh on the game's final play, resulting in a 26-24 Ravens loss that ended their season.

Had Loop made the kick, the Ravens would have won the AFC North and made the playoffs. He can't erase that moment, but he is determined to overcome it as he enters Year 2.

"I would say that the biggest thing I did was acknowledge and accept it," Loop said. "Moving on from the kick itself was pretty easy. I'd say the biggest part moving on was just letting the people that I care about, and that care about me, know that I'm good. Nothing's changed for me. I still feel confident in my abilities."

The Ravens have shown confidence in Loop by not signing another kicker to challenge him for the job. They're firmly backing their sixth-round pick from a year ago, believing in his talent and toughness.

"Anytime that's your position as you go through high school, college, all the way up, you kind of realize you live through some good times and some bad times," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "It's a process-driven position. You have to be able to flush out bad things that happen, trust your process.

"I thought he had a really good rookie season overall, but of course you're judged by some of the biggest moments. We want to create opportunities for him to have these moments in front of people, in front of the team. Glad he knocked that one through."

Minter did not rule out bringing in another kicker to challenge for the job at some point.

"You play in September," Minter said. "I think there's ongoing talks and conversations about every position. We feel really good about where he's at. He'll continue to work over the summer, he'll continue to work in camp. But again, we play in September, so that gives us a lot of time to answer questions as they may come up."

Loop made 30 of 34 field goal attempts as a rookie, but he never faced a potential game-winning kick inside the final two minutes until that fateful boot in the season finale.

There's no way to recreate that kind of pressure in practice, or in non-game winning situations. However, Loop trusts his process that got him to the NFL. He also receives expert tutelage from Special Teams Coach Randy Brown, who handpicked Loop to be Baltimore's kicker after a coast-to-coast search during the pre-draft process.

Loop has received encouraging phone calls and texts from other kickers who have overcome similar setbacks and insists his confidence has not been shaken.