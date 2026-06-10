News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Likes In-House Center Options 

The Ravens' next starting center was one of the biggest roster questions when they kicked off OTAs in May, and it remains so after their two-day mandatory minicamp ended on Wednesday.
However, it's clear that quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't sweating it, as he endorsed the in-house options following Wednesday's practice.
"Those guys are competing well. They're doing a pretty good job to me," Jackson said. "I'm liking our choices, for sure."
Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn have split the two days getting first-team reps. Pinter got them Tuesday and Gwyn on Wednesday. Last year's backup, Corey Bullock, has been dealing with a minor injury situation, but Minter said he'll "throw his hat in the ring" when the physicality ramps up in training camp.
"I would say it's a pretty balanced competition right now," Minter said. "I think Danny and Jovaughn both have done a great job. … With that position especially — because we haven't had pads on yet, and they're new — that will definitely sort itself out a little more as we get pads on."
Zay Flowers' Value Is Clear, Especially to Jackson
Wide receivers have been getting paid in recent weeks, The Atlanta Falcons' Drake London got a four-year extension worth up to $150 million. The Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson got a four-year deal worth up to $110.5 million.
Zay Flowers's extension, meanwhile, could come anytime.
Flowers, who has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard Pro Bowl seasons, already has a solid resume. When asked how valuable Flowers is to the Ravens, Jackson had a no-duh puzzled look.
"We love Zay. We need Zay. He's one of the best receivers in the league, and he's shown that since he stepped on the NFL field back in 2023," Jackson said. "His value is out of this world. That's what I'd say."
When asked if Flowers truly is a No. 1 wide receiver, Jackson's look turned more flabbergasted.
"Zay Flowers is a 1,000-yard receiver [in the] NFL for a reason," Jackson said. "I'm going to leave it at that."
Minter Doesn't Rule Out Bringing in a Free-Agent Kicker
The Ravens have shown their confidence in second-year kicker Tyler Loop, even though his 44-yard miss in Pittsburgh at the end of last season cost them a trip to the playoffs.
However, Minter didn't rule out the possibility of bringing in competition in training camp.
"You play in September. I think there are ongoing talks and conversations about every position [about] whether you have what you feel you need to be successful," Minter said.
"We feel really good about where [Loop]'s at. He'll continue to work over the summer. He'll continue to work in camp. But again, we play in September, so I think that gives us a lot of time to be able to answer questions as they may come up."
The Ravens are trying to simulate high-pressure situations the best they can in practice. On Wednesday, Minter told the team that he would cancel post-practice meetings at the end of minicamp if Loop made a 40-yard kick. Loop nailed it, setting off a celebration.
Jackson Says It's 'Awesome' for Myles Garrett to Leave AFC North
Myles Garrett sacked Jackson four times in a single game last season. Now, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will have a hard time getting him all the way from Los Angeles.
Jackson gave a fist pump when asked for his take on the Browns trading Garrett to the Rams.
"Yes, that's awesome," Jackson said. "But then we got the other guy from the Rams [Jared Verse]. He's good, too."
Ravens Get Through Minicamp And Offseason Program Healthy
There's always an element of luck when it comes to injuries, but the Ravens got through Organized Team Activities and minicamp with a largely clean bill of health.
On Tuesday, Minter said he expects everyone to be full-go for training camp, with defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike an outstanding question mark.
Wednesday's practice was light on 11-on-11 action from several veteran starters, as Minter said he wanted to get through minicamp healthy. He applauded his players for taking care of one another during these offseason practices.
"We call it 'teammate tempo' of trying to be a really good teammate to the guy across from you," Minter said. "You're wanting work that makes each other better, but you're really not trying to win the rep, per se. Now, it's going to happen in 11-on-11 — there are going to be plays that look good on one side of the ball — but the whole premise is just to learn, get the reps at the stuff that we were able to spend weeks on prior to OTAs, and take advantage of the ability to do the reps at a pace where you can learn a little better. I really just appreciate the guys buying into that."
Minter said most of the veterans who have been training and practicing at the Under Armour Performance Center for the majority of the offseason program won't have to take the conditioning test when they return. Rookies and some other veterans will take it the first day back.