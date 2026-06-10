 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Likes In-House Center Options 

Jun 10, 2026 at 06:36 PM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

C Danny Pinter
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Danny Pinter

The Ravens' next starting center was one of the biggest roster questions when they kicked off OTAs in May, and it remains so after their two-day mandatory minicamp ended on Wednesday.

However, it's clear that quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't sweating it, as he endorsed the in-house options following Wednesday's practice.

"Those guys are competing well. They're doing a pretty good job to me," Jackson said. "I'm liking our choices, for sure."

Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn have split the two days getting first-team reps. Pinter got them Tuesday and Gwyn on Wednesday. Last year's backup, Corey Bullock, has been dealing with a minor injury situation, but Minter said he'll "throw his hat in the ring" when the physicality ramps up in training camp.

"I would say it's a pretty balanced competition right now," Minter said. "I think Danny and Jovaughn both have done a great job. … With that position especially — because we haven't had pads on yet, and they're new — that will definitely sort itself out a little more as we get pads on."

Zay Flowers' Value Is Clear, Especially to Jackson

Wide receivers have been getting paid in recent weeks, The Atlanta Falcons' Drake London got a four-year extension worth up to $150 million. The Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson got a four-year deal worth up to $110.5 million.

Zay Flowers's extension, meanwhile, could come anytime.

Flowers, who has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard Pro Bowl seasons, already has a solid resume. When asked how valuable Flowers is to the Ravens, Jackson had a no-duh puzzled look.

"We love Zay. We need Zay. He's one of the best receivers in the league, and he's shown that since he stepped on the NFL field back in 2023," Jackson said. "His value is out of this world. That's what I'd say."

When asked if Flowers truly is a No. 1 wide receiver, Jackson's look turned more flabbergasted.

"Zay Flowers is a 1,000-yard receiver [in the] NFL for a reason," Jackson said. "I'm going to leave it at that."

Minter Doesn't Rule Out Bringing in a Free-Agent Kicker

The Ravens have shown their confidence in second-year kicker Tyler Loop, even though his 44-yard miss in Pittsburgh at the end of last season cost them a trip to the playoffs.

However, Minter didn't rule out the possibility of bringing in competition in training camp.

"You play in September. I think there are ongoing talks and conversations about every position [about] whether you have what you feel you need to be successful," Minter said.

"We feel really good about where [Loop]'s at. He'll continue to work over the summer. He'll continue to work in camp. But again, we play in September, so I think that gives us a lot of time to be able to answer questions as they may come up."

The Ravens are trying to simulate high-pressure situations the best they can in practice. On Wednesday, Minter told the team that he would cancel post-practice meetings at the end of minicamp if Loop made a 40-yard kick. Loop nailed it, setting off a celebration.

Jackson Says It's 'Awesome' for Myles Garrett to Leave AFC North

Myles Garrett sacked Jackson four times in a single game last season. Now, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will have a hard time getting him all the way from Los Angeles.

Jackson gave a fist pump when asked for his take on the Browns trading Garrett to the Rams.

"Yes, that's awesome," Jackson said. "But then we got the other guy from the Rams [Jared Verse]. He's good, too."

Ravens Get Through Minicamp And Offseason Program Healthy

There's always an element of luck when it comes to injuries, but the Ravens got through Organized Team Activities and minicamp with a largely clean bill of health.

On Tuesday, Minter said he expects everyone to be full-go for training camp, with defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike an outstanding question mark.

Wednesday's practice was light on 11-on-11 action from several veteran starters, as Minter said he wanted to get through minicamp healthy. He applauded his players for taking care of one another during these offseason practices.

"We call it 'teammate tempo' of trying to be a really good teammate to the guy across from you," Minter said. "You're wanting work that makes each other better, but you're really not trying to win the rep, per se. Now, it's going to happen in 11-on-11 — there are going to be plays that look good on one side of the ball — but the whole premise is just to learn, get the reps at the stuff that we were able to spend weeks on prior to OTAs, and take advantage of the ability to do the reps at a pace where you can learn a little better. I really just appreciate the guys buying into that."

Minter said most of the veterans who have been training and practicing at the Under Armour Performance Center for the majority of the offseason program won't have to take the conditioning test when they return. Rookies and some other veterans will take it the first day back.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Calais Campbell Planning for 2026 Season to Be His Last

Jesse Minter expects a healthy roster by the starting of training camp. Anthony Weaver played a key role in Calais Campbell's return to Baltimore. Roquan Smith is looking for Trenton Simpson to enjoy his best season. Former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale visits practice.

news

News & Notes: Declan Doyle Still Deciding Where to Call Plays

Zay Flowers shares an update on contract extension talks, while a pair of Ravens texted each other after Myles Garrett was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says Declan Doyle Is Making 'My Job a Lot Easier'

Jackson wants to remain in Baltimore long-term. Week 4 wasn't the start of Jackson's injury-hampered 2025. Jesse Minter gives more insight into the center competition.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Expected Back Soon at OTAs

Lamar Jackson was not at Tuesday's OTA practice, but he has 'been one of our leaders of the offseason program.

news

News & Notes: Jesse Minter Wants Diego Pavia to 'Show Us What You Can Do'

Minter is stoked about Calais Campbell's pending return to Baltimore. Zion Young's ceiling is 'tremendously high.'

news

News & Notes: Vega Ioane Models His Game After Quenton Nelson

Here are the top takeaways from rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane's introductory press conference.

news

Eric DeCosta Gives His Take on Vega Ioane, Spencer Fano

There's a 'strong chance' the Ravens could draft a couple of tight ends. DeCosta shares insight into how medicals could affect the Ravens' draft. Adding defensive line depth is a priority.

news

News & Notes: Daniel Faalele Follows John Harbaugh to New York

Ravens in 'constant communication' with Nnamdi Madubuike. Mark Andrews sees a lot of opportunities in new offense.

news

News & Notes: Jesse Minter Will Be Aggressive With 'Fourth-Down Weapon' in Lamar Jackson

Minter believes Mike Green will have 'opportunities to impact the game.' Ravens see a 'hungry' Rashod Bateman after disappointing year. Minter is confident in Tyler Loop.

news

News & Notes: It's 'Too Early' for Clarity on Nnamdi Madubuike's Status

Sashi Brown talks about the possibility of Baltimore hosting the NFL Draft. The Ravens' stance on a potential 18-game schedule. Ravens value Lamar Jackson's opinion 'tremendously.'

news

News & Notes: Rueben Bain Jr. Has a Mentor in Ray Lewis

First-round defensive tackle prospect loves the Ravens. Mike Macdonald shares his advice for Jesse Minter. College prospects rave about new Ravens coaches.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising