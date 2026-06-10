News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Likes In-House Center Options 

Ravens Get Through Minicamp And Offseason Program Healthy

There's always an element of luck when it comes to injuries, but the Ravens got through Organized Team Activities and minicamp with a largely clean bill of health.

On Tuesday, Minter said he expects everyone to be full-go for training camp, with defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike an outstanding question mark.

Wednesday's practice was light on 11-on-11 action from several veteran starters, as Minter said he wanted to get through minicamp healthy. He applauded his players for taking care of one another during these offseason practices.

"We call it 'teammate tempo' of trying to be a really good teammate to the guy across from you," Minter said. "You're wanting work that makes each other better, but you're really not trying to win the rep, per se. Now, it's going to happen in 11-on-11 — there are going to be plays that look good on one side of the ball — but the whole premise is just to learn, get the reps at the stuff that we were able to spend weeks on prior to OTAs, and take advantage of the ability to do the reps at a pace where you can learn a little better. I really just appreciate the guys buying into that."