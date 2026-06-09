Roquan Smith Is Ready to Get Back to a High Standard

Jesse Minter is the Ravens' new defensive architect and play-caller, but Roquan Smith remains the heartbeat. And it's evident that Smith's heart needs some healing after last season.

It was a rough year for the Ravens' oft-proud defense, and that includes Smith. After being named an All-Pro in five straight seasons, he didn't make the cut last year.

Smith still made 130 tackles, but he registered zero forced fumbles, sacks, or interceptions. Only eight teams gave up more total yards than the Ravens defense.

"No excuses at all, but it wasn't the season of my standard, nor was it from a defensive perspective as well," Smith said Tuesday after the first day of minicamp. "I feel like you have to first start with yourself prior to going anywhere else."

While Smith said he took lessons from last year, he doesn't carry the woes. Joining forces with Minter and with some new upgraded pieces around him, Smith's heart is a flutter once again.

He's excited. In fact, he used that word 19 times when answering 13 questions from reporters after Tuesday's minicamp practice.

"I'm excited to just go out and show exactly what myself, as well as the defense, are all capable of doing within the framework of the scheme," Smith said. "I think it's a great opportunity for all of us to show who we are."

The Ravens kept Smith this season even though his salary cap number more than doubled, jumping from $15.7 million to $32.7 million, per Over the Cap. With the same cap hit next year, Smith called it a "contract year for the defense."

The Ravens expect Smith to be a central piece in their hopeful defensive turnaround under Minter, who is already impressed. Minter had a positive view of Smith from afar but called him "unbelievable" since they first met in February, not long after Minter was hired.

"It's been such a joy and pleasure to get to know Roquan," Minter said. "He's a guy that's been one of the major leaders of our offseason program – works his butt off, practices his butt off, takes ownership of the defense in a way that you kind of hope a Mike linebacker would. What he's done sort of speaks for itself, the career that he's had.

"I'm only judging him since I've gotten here, and I could not be more pleased with what Roquan's done. I expect him to be one of the best linebackers in the National Football League this year."

Last week, Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said he looks forward to Smith "shutting up some doubters."

Weaver believes Smith can get back to his 2023 level of play when Weaver was last in Baltimore and they went to the AFC Championship game. Smith led a fearsome defense that gave up the fewest points in the league at 16.5 per game.

The Ravens want to rekindle that with Weaver back as defensive coordinator and Minter calling the shots.

"I just think there's a method behind the madness, and there is clear, clean communication on what's expected in each and every thing," Smith said.

"That always allows each and every player to play to the best of their abilities and play fast as well, where you're not hesitating or anything like that. I'm excited about it, and I think it's going to be good for all of us."

Besides Minter, the scheme, and coaching improvements, part of what will help get the 29-year-old Smith back to that level are the pieces the Ravens added around him.

The Ravens now have Trey Hendrickson chasing quarterbacks from the outside, Calais Campbell on the defensive line, and second-round rookie Zion Young looking ready to add more physicality on the edges. If Nnamdi Madubuike returns as hoped, Baltimore's defensive front is loaded once again.

"I've got some dogs up front," Smith said. "Having dogs up front definitely allows everyone around them to play better."

Smith declined to say whether injuries played a part in his troubles last season. He's not looking to point the finger, except at himself. There are no excuses in Smith's world, and only one direction to go.