News & Notes: Calais Campbell Planning for 2026 Season to Be His Last

Calais Campbell plans for the 2026 NFL season to be his final one.

The Ravens' elder statesman will turn 40 years old in September and knows his career is winding down as he prepares for his 19th season.

Campbell, who agreed to a second stint with the Ravens this offseason on a one-year deal, reserves the right to change his mind about retirement, but as of now, he's planning to call it quits after the upcoming season ends.

"This year, I feel as strongly as ever that this is probably going to be my last year," Campbell said. "I said that last year and the year before. I genuinely meant it at that time, but I always tell myself to play well enough to be able to get a job again if I want to. But as of right now, I'm planning this as my last year."

Campbell has played in 278 career games and needs five more to break the NFL record for most career games played by a defensive lineman. That's currently held by Jim Marshall, who played from 1960 to 1979.

A future Hall of Fame candidate, Campbell said he isn't taking anything for granted, including Marshall's record.

"Five games, it seems so light, but it's not," Campbell said. "A lot of guys who played the game of football would have loved to have played five games in the NFL.