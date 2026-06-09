News & Notes: Calais Campbell Planning for 2026 Season to Be His Last

Calais Campbell plans for the 2026 NFL season to be his final one.
The Ravens' elder statesman will turn 40 years old in September and knows his career is winding down as he prepares for his 19th season.
Campbell, who agreed to a second stint with the Ravens this offseason on a one-year deal, reserves the right to change his mind about retirement, but as of now, he's planning to call it quits after the upcoming season ends.
"This year, I feel as strongly as ever that this is probably going to be my last year," Campbell said. "I said that last year and the year before. I genuinely meant it at that time, but I always tell myself to play well enough to be able to get a job again if I want to. But as of right now, I'm planning this as my last year."
Campbell has played in 278 career games and needs five more to break the NFL record for most career games played by a defensive lineman. That's currently held by Jim Marshall, who played from 1960 to 1979.
A future Hall of Fame candidate, Campbell said he isn't taking anything for granted, including Marshall's record.
"Five games, it seems so light, but it's not," Campbell said. "A lot of guys who played the game of football would have loved to have played five games in the NFL.
"It's mind-blowing. I'm just a kid that loves playing football. It is cool, surreal to be like, I've played more games than anybody else.' Hopefully, God willing, I can accomplish that."
Jesse Minter Expects Healthy Roster When Training Camp Begins
Ravens who did not practice on Tuesday's first day of the two-day mandatory minicamp included wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers; offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Corey Bullock; defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones and John Jenkins; outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and cornerbacks Nate Wiggins and Bilhal Kone.
Head Coach Jesse Minter did not give an update on Madubuike, who has been sidelined since early last season with a neck injury.
"At some point, that will clear itself up," Minter said. "We feel good about where it's at. I would just leave it at that right now."
Minter said everyone reported to minicamp, even if they didn't practice. He expects to begin training camp in late July with a healthy roster.
"We got a few guys dealing with some small things, a couple of illnesses," Minter said. "The guys who aren't out here, may or may not be back tomorrow. But we're very confident that everyone on our roster will be ready to go at the start of training camp."
Anthony Weaver Played Huge Role in Calais Campbell's Return
Campell's decision to return to Baltimore wasn't just because he felt good enough to play another season.
Campbell played for Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver when he was a defensive line coach with the Ravens and when he was a defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins. The two men are thrilled to be reunited.
"Weave is probably my favorite coach," Campbell said. "He's really good at connecting with the guys. He's probably the main reason I came back here, having a conversation with him."
Campbell believes it's only a matter of time before the 45-year-old Weaver becomes a head coach. He interviewed for five head coach vacancies this offseason.
"I'm trying to help him have success so he can get where he wants to go," Campbell said. "Hopefully I can do my part to help him. He just wants to win, be a part of something great. Me too. He's my all-time favorite coach."
Roquan Smith Expects Big Season for Trenton Simpson
Roquan Smith expects inside linebacker Trenton Simpson to have his best season in 2026. Simpson has a strong connection with Inside Linebackers Coach Tyler Santucci, a holdover from last year's staff, and Smith sees Simpson diagnosing plays faster than ever before.
"No one has more expectations of themselves than Trent," Smith said. "The way the guy's been working. This is the best I've seen him since I've been around.
"It's the first year he's had the same position coach. The material, the terminology, the same person is teaching it to him. I think that plays a big part, especially when you're a young player transitioning into a new position. Truth be told, when he first came here, that was really his first time playing inside linebacker. He has the right mindset. He's not making the mistakes he's made in the past. I'm very excited for where he's going to go."
Former Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale Visits Practice
Wink Martindale, who spent 10 years on the Ravens' staff including four as their defensive coordinator (2018-21), attended Tuesday's practice. The Ravens had the NFL's top-ranked defense in 2018 when Martindale was coordinator, and a top five defense in 2019 (No. 4).
"One of the best coordinators in Ravens history." Minter said.
Martindale spent the past two seasons as Michigan's defensive coordinator. He and Minter formed a close bond working together for four seasons (2017-2020) when Minter was on Baltimore's defensive staff. Minter called Martindale one of his mentors.
"He empowered me, we had a really awesome relationship, our families had an awesome relationship, still do," Minter said. "Anytime guys like that can come around and sort of check out what you're doing, give you a set of eyes, it's awesome to have Wink around."