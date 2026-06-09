How Ravens Minicamp Could Provide More Insight 

How will Rashod Bateman look in Declan Doyle's offense?

Bateman missed most of OTAs as he was "dealing with some personal things," Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle said. Doyle said he's excited to get Bateman back at minicamp and keep rolling.

Bateman will be a big part of Baltimore's attack this year opposite Zay Flowers, and the Ravens need a bounce back season after he tallied just 19 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns last season.

It will be interesting to see how Bateman fits in alongside Devontez Walker and rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. Walker looked good during OTAs and will look to keep the momentum rolling.