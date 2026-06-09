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How Ravens Minicamp Could Provide More Insight 

Jun 09, 2026 at 12:15 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

C Danny Pinter
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Danny Pinter

By virtue of having a new head coach, the Ravens got a head start on their offseason program this year.

This week, it will conclude with an important mandatory two-day minicamp at the Under Armour Performance Center, which will provide more insight on how this year's team is shaping up.

Here are a few notable storylines to watch:

How will Rashod Bateman look in Declan Doyle's offense?

Bateman missed most of OTAs as he was "dealing with some personal things," Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle said. Doyle said he's excited to get Bateman back at minicamp and keep rolling.

Bateman will be a big part of Baltimore's attack this year opposite Zay Flowers, and the Ravens need a bounce back season after he tallied just 19 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns last season.

It will be interesting to see how Bateman fits in alongside Devontez Walker and rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. Walker looked good during OTAs and will look to keep the momentum rolling.

It remains to be seen whether the Ravens will eventually add another veteran wide receiver. The better this group looks during minicamp, the less likely it would seem to be.

How will Calais Campbell look in his return?

The last time Ravens fans saw Calais Campbell wearing purple was in Jan.2023. Now, Campbell is back at 39 years old after inking a one-year deal about a month ago.

Campbell has remained highly productive despite being in his late 30s, and the next two days of practices will give a glimpse at how spry he's feeling going into his 19th NFL season.

Baltimore's defensive line was short-handed during Organized Team Activities without Campbell, Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, or John Jenkins. We'll see how many of those veterans return to the field for minicamp.

Will injured Ravens be able to return?

Beyond Madubuike, there are other players to watch who sat out some or all of OTAs.

Safety Kyle Hamilton had a limited role, along with cornerback Bilhal Kone, who suffered a major knee injury last preseason. Elsewhere, will outside linebacker Adisa Isaac debut and begin to make his case for a roster spot after being sidelined for nearly all of his first two seasons?

Head Coach Jesse Minter said inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan is "really far ahead of schedule" after he tore his ACL in December. Whether that spells a return to football activities this week remains to be seen.

Who is leading the starting center competition?

The Ravens rotated their centers with the first-team offense during OTAs, as Danny Pinter got the first crack at the starting job, followed by Jovaughn Gwyn.

Baltimore still has months, to sort out who will replace Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. The Ravens also could decide to add an experienced veteran starter to the mix.

For now, it will be interesting to see who the Ravens tab as the first-team center during two days of minicamp practices.

How does the secondary look with more pieces in place?

Hamilton's potential return isn't the only one to watch in the secondary. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey did not participate in OTAs, and Chidobe Awuzie was also sidelined for much of it.

The Ravens' rejuvenated pass rush stood out during OTAs, but Baltimore is also counting on their secondary to rebound this season. The two go hand-in-hand.

Baltimore has four first-round picks in its secondary (Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Nate Wiggins and Humphrey). The talent is there, and minicamp could be when this group develops some swagger under first-year Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Mike Mickens.

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