Mailbag: Are People Sleeping on Ravens' Rookie Wide Receivers?

Brown: It's too early to project the biggest sleeper on the roster, but I like Sarratt's potential.

As you pointed out in your infographic, Sarratt has a history of being underrated. He didn't have a Division I scholarship offer when he graduated from Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore. That didn't stop him from eventually becoming a star receiver at Indiana who consistently made clutch catches and helped the Hoosiers win a national championship.

I like Sarratt's size, toughness, and hands just like you do. Head Coach Jesse Minter indicated after Tuesday's practice that the door is open for Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane to earn playing time as rookies if they excel this summer.

"I do think there will be major opportunities for at least one of them when you look at the number of guys that we have," Minter said.

Sarratt had the catch of the day at Tuesday's practice, hauling in a deep pass from Lamar Jackson despite tight coverage by Marquise Robinson. If Sarratt keeps making plays like that during training camp and preseason, nobody's going to be sleeping on him by Week 1.