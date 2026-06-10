Mailbag: Are People Sleeping on Ravens' Rookie Wide Receivers?

@draftuncut: Is Elijah Sarratt the biggest sleeper on the entire roster heading into 2026? 👀 The production, hands and fit with Lamar are being massively overlooked.
Brown: It's too early to project the biggest sleeper on the roster, but I like Sarratt's potential.
As you pointed out in your infographic, Sarratt has a history of being underrated. He didn't have a Division I scholarship offer when he graduated from Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore. That didn't stop him from eventually becoming a star receiver at Indiana who consistently made clutch catches and helped the Hoosiers win a national championship.
I like Sarratt's size, toughness, and hands just like you do. Head Coach Jesse Minter indicated after Tuesday's practice that the door is open for Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane to earn playing time as rookies if they excel this summer.
"I do think there will be major opportunities for at least one of them when you look at the number of guys that we have," Minter said.
Sarratt had the catch of the day at Tuesday's practice, hauling in a deep pass from Lamar Jackson despite tight coverage by Marquise Robinson. If Sarratt keeps making plays like that during training camp and preseason, nobody's going to be sleeping on him by Week 1.
Lane has also been impressive up to this point, and I was all-in on the Ravens' decision to draft two big-bodied rookie wideouts instead of just one. They add size to the wide receiver room that can help Jackson and the passing game become even more dynamic.
@jrouse410: Who's gonna be the starter at slot?
Mink: The Ravens will use a rotation of pass catchers in the slot, so I don't think it necessarily matters who the "starter" is.
Last year, tight end Mark Andrews led the Ravens in slot snaps (354), per Pro Football Focus. Wide receiver Zay Flowers came in second with 323.
Andrews is a mismatch in the slot because of his size. Flowers is a mismatch because of his shiftiness, and when he motions inside, he often gets a free release off the line of scrimmage, which makes him very difficult to cover. Getting Flowers in space is the name of the game.
While Devontez Walker currently projects to be the Ravens' No. 3 receiver behind Flowers and Rashod Bateman, he's more of an outside receiver. Walker had 18 snaps in the slot last season compared to 133 outside.
Sarratt could grow into a strong slot receiver. He's adept at making contested catches, has a good feel for how to find soft spots in zone coverage, and is a strong runner after the catch. To the question above, perhaps that's how he'll make his impact felt as a rookie.
@nNathanx_: With Emery working out at Right tackle, is he still gonna be an option as a backup Guard?
Brown: Yes, I think Emery Jones Jr. could have an important role as a backup guard or tackle.
If he can handle both positions, it increases his value if a starter goes down with an injury. Jones could develop into a versatile backup like Patrick Mekari, a former Raven who played all five positions on the offensive line.
It's a good sign that Jones looks completely recovered from last year's shoulder surgery. He didn't start practicing last year until October and made his NFL debut on Thanksgiving night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Having a full offseason has put Jones well ahead of where he stood as a rookie. He started 36 games at right tackle for LSU, but the Ravens have always believed in his ability to play guard since making him a third-round pick last year.
Veteran John Simpson and rookie Vega Ioane are the projected starters at guard. But if anything happens to them, or starting tackles Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten, Jones could be the next man up.
@iso_maestro: Will madubuike be at mandatory mini camp?
Mink: No, Madubuike is not participating in minicamp practices. Minter did make it clear that everyone reported, however, and said he expects everyone should be full-go at the start of training camp.
Whether that will include Madubuike is still unclear.
"At some point, that'll clear itself up," Minter said. "Again, we feel good about where it's at, and so I would just leave it at that right now."
Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell is impressed with how Madubuike looks in the locker room. Campbell and Madubuike first came to Baltimore in 2020 and spent three seasons together.
"Being here in the same locker room with him, it's been a treat," Campbell said. "I tell him all the time, 'Man, you've grown up.' He's like, 'Nah, I'm the same.' I said, 'No, you are not. You're a grown man now. You have the chest popping out, looking as strong as can be.' He's just a phenomenal football player."