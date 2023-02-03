See the Fun the Ravens Are Having at Pro Bowl Games

Feb 03, 2023 at 01:29 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

020323-Marlon
Mikey Owens/NFL Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey

Clearly, the Ravens are having a blast at the Pro Bowl Games.

In addition to Tyler Huntley finishing second in the precision passing competition, all of Baltimore's players in attendance seemed to enjoyed the vibe of the new-look format.

Players got to have fun with fellow stars and show off different skill sets, like Marlon Humphrey, who busted a 300-yard drive during the Longest Drive Competition.

Is it blasphemous to mention Humphrey and Tiger Woods in the same sentence? Humphrey doesn't think so.

"Honestly, the way I just performed, I think I could go to a course right now and see Tiger and it could be really competitive," Humphrey said.

"See a tiger?" ESPN's Dan Orlovsky asked.

"No, no, the Woods," Humphrey said.

All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith got to hang out with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, one bone-jarring linebacker conversing with another.

Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard is used to juggling multiple positions, but the Lightning Round Competition gave Ricard a chance to catch punts with one hand, while holding footballs in the other.

It's highly unlikely the Ravens will ask Smith to field punts next season. But that doesn't mean he couldn't.

Humphrey also had some strong moments in dodgeball, displaying sure hands when Josh Jacobs of the Raiders tried to eliminate him.

Meanwhile, Justin Tucker and other kickers were preparing for Sunday's Kick Tack Toe Competition, when the Pro Bowl Games will resume.

