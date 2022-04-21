What Mink Thinks: Ravens' Fourth-Round Picks Are 'Absolute Gold', But Let's Be Patient

Apr 21, 2022 at 12:09 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

042122-WMT-DeCosta
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta

Armed with five fourth-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, General Manager Eric DeCosta probably feels like a panhandler during the gold rush. He's eager to unearth some gems.

This year, there's even more reason to be giddy about the bounty of picks. Peter King of NBC Sports recently spoke to 10 unnamed general managers about next week's draft. One pointed to the Ravens' fourth-round picks as something to watch.

"One of our analytics guys was talking about how Covid made this draft richer," the GM said. "Look at all the picks Baltimore has in the third and fourth rounds. Those picks are absolute gold. They are going to have a great draft. Five years from now, that will be the story to look back on."

DeCosta made headlines during his pre-draft press conference when he said, "my mindset is every guy that we take in the fourth round this year better be playing for us." That puts pressure on the Ravens to nail the fourth round.

But let's not confuse "playing" for "starring." Sure, the Ravens have a fair amount of spots to fill. They don't want any of their picks, including those fourth-rounders, riding the bench. They should find a role, perhaps pushing to start but more likely as quality depth and on special teams as they develop.

However, fans shouldn't expect that this year's crop of fourth-round picks to carry the Ravens in 2022.

This isn't the first time the Ravens had so many fourth-round picks. They also had five in 2016, and at the time, DeCosta said those picks would "make or break" their draft class. They became cornerback Tavon Young, wide receiver Chris Moore, tackle/guard Alex Lewis, defensive tackle Willie Henry and running back Kenneth Dixon.

At first look, the lineup doesn't exactly look like a home run. But that is what the fourth round is: a mix of hits, role players, and picks that didn't work out for various reasons.

Young started 11 games as a rookie and became the NFL's highest-paid slot cornerback after a breakout 2018 season. Injuries derailed him, but that was still an absolute hit.

Moore didn't become an impact offensive threat but was one of the team's best special teams players for multiple years. He's still playing for the Texans. Lewis started 18 games in Baltimore and was a two-year starter with the New York Jets before retiring early following a head injury. Henry didn't pan out and is currently out of the league after bouncing around. Knee injuries brought down Dixon after a promising start.

By the way, in the fifth round that year, the Ravens picked defensive end Matthew Judon, a three-time Pro Bowler. So if we're talking about Day 3 success, the Ravens certainly found it.

Of course, DeCosta is going to shoot for even better fourth-round results this time around. And maybe Baltimore will find it in a richer, deeper draft class.

But really, what you're hoping to get from fourth-round picks is a starter at some point during their rookie contract. If that happens, it's a good pick. By having five tickets, the Ravens have better odds of getting a quality starter or a major impact player such as Judon.

While the Ravens will shoot for a high bar, let's not pretend like this year's fourth-round picks are going to be the stars of the show next season. Like the unnamed general manager said, wait five years and see.

Related Content

news

What Mink Thinks: Why This Could Be the Year to Trade Up

The Ravens may be the on the cusp of filling one of their big needs with a super talent in the first round.

news

What Mink Thinks: Ravens Have to Stay Aggressive in Loaded AFC

Baltimore has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, but the competition seems to only be getting tougher.

news

What Mink Thinks: Never Underestimate the Value of a Good Quarterback

The start of the 2022 free agency cycle has shown us, once again, that quarterbacks cost a lot premium. Lamar Jackson absolutely knows this.

news

What Mink Thinks: 'F Them Picks!' Won't Be Ravens' Strategy

The Ravens are not going to trade away first-round picks to take shots at a title, but Eric DeCosta has shown his aggressiveness.

news

What Mink Thinks: How the Ravens Can Reach Next Year's Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL by pulling off a tremendous comeback this year. Why can't the Ravens get back in it next year?

news

What Mink Thinks: Dick Cass Was the Patriarch of the Ravens Family

Fans may not know him well, but retiring President Dick Cass was a major part of building the Ravens' culture.

news

What Mink Thinks: Mike Macdonald Is Cast for a Harbaugh Sequel

At the suggestion of John Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh hired Mike Macdonald to turn around his defense. Now Macdonald has the same task back in Baltimore.

news

What Mink Thinks: The Ravens Defense Is Facing a Potential Overhaul

Parting ways with Wink Martindale is just part of what could be a defensive overhaul this offseason.

news

What Mink Thinks: Joe Burrow Is the New Ben Roethlisberger (And Maybe Better)

The Bengals' young quarterback has the confidence and gunslinger mentality that will make him a headache in the AFC North for a long time.

news

What Mink Thinks: Don't Forget the 'Should'ves' When Lamenting the 'Could'ves'

There's pain knowing the Ravens could have made the playoffs. But they really shouldn't have.

news

What Mink Thinks: I Genuinely Disliked Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger was a great villain for Ravens fans, and that's what made him a treasured part of the rivalry.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising