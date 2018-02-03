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Social Media Reacts to Ray Lewis Getting Into the Hall of Fame

Feb 03, 2018 at 12:28 PM
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Garrett Downing

Garrett Downing Sr. Director of Social Media

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Ray Lewis is officially headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In perhaps the least surprising announcement of the weekend, Lewis was selected as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The second overall draft pick in Ravens history played 17 seasons in Baltimore, winning a pair of Super Bowls and making 13 Pro Bowls.

His destination in Canton, Ohio has long been expected, and here's how his former teammates, current Ravens and fans reacted on social media to the news of his selection.

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