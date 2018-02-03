Social Media Reacts to Ray Lewis Getting Into the Hall of Fame

Ray Lewis is officially headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In perhaps the least surprising announcement of the weekend, Lewis was selected as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The second overall draft pick in Ravens history played 17 seasons in Baltimore, winning a pair of Super Bowls and making 13 Pro Bowls.
His destination in Canton, Ohio has long been expected, and here's how his former teammates, current Ravens and fans reacted on social media to the news of his selection.
@raylewis. As the first two Ravens draft picks. We came in w/ the same mentality, determined to create something special. From the beginning, the bond we shared was special. Even stronger now, as everything has come full circle, and we’re able to stand side by side in the HOF pic.twitter.com/i7mY1V2IYP— Jonathan Ogden (@jonathanogden75) February 3, 2018
2 🐐 🐐 and proud to say I was a teammate! Congratulations @raylewis on the #HOF #FirstBallot https://t.co/mPxMmdNm0o— Qadry Ismail (@QadryIsmail) February 3, 2018
So excited knowing #RayLewis is heading to Canton!!!!! So blessed to get to watch you play. Now we have 2 @Ravens in the Hall. 😈🙌 #Ravens #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/j8HhmgWN65— Carrie (@KeepItChill94) February 4, 2018
Well deserved @raylewis lengeds change the game👍 pic.twitter.com/UlOxCcwz0M— Arcflash24 (@Arcflash24) February 4, 2018
Big S/O and Congrats to Sugar @raylewis of the @Ravens being elected to the @NFL #HallofFame !!!! What time is it? Game Time!!! What time is it? Game Time!!! Any Dawgs in the house? Woof, woof, woof. Any dawgs in the house? Woof, Woof, Woof. Well deserved!! 🙌🏾🏆🥇🙌🏾— Kevin Brown (@BushidoBrown410) February 4, 2018
Congrats to @raylewis @Ravens #HallOfFame. Photo I took at start of #SuperBowl parade near #Baltimore City Hall pic.twitter.com/OmbJoKSQAl— Jeff Davis (@contactjeff) February 4, 2018
Does it get any better than having a franchise first two draft picks inducted into the @ProFootballHOF!? Well deserved!! @raylewis @jonathanogden75 @Ravens @espn #HallofFame #rayraydance— Mark Bafford (@MarkBafford) February 3, 2018
On the 5th Year Anniversary of his last game and Super Bowl victory @raylewis gets inducted into the HOF! Congrats!!— Frank Tantillo (@FrankieT_52) February 4, 2018
Can’t wait to see Ray’s dance at the induction ceremony. pic.twitter.com/xyTgdQdtIY— Manny (@Manny13z) February 3, 2018
Mood 😈 pic.twitter.com/JjBGl0pKkn— Doe schefter (@doe_ching) February 3, 2018
Congrats, to my brother, and now #HallOfFame @Ravens LB, #RayLewis! Well deserved and earned!! A true story of resilience! And thank you for your awesome work off of the field! @ProFootballHOF Ray Lewis Ravens Linebacker! pic.twitter.com/hYDMwr73JO— T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) February 3, 2018
One of my favorite pictures I took of @raylewis during the @Ravens Super Bowl 47 parade. Welcome to the Hall of Fame! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/kof5jSNoNz— Frank Thomas (@YahBoyFrankieD) February 3, 2018
@raylewis you have inspired me for decades, and you're still the heart and soul of the @Ravens. Congratulations on getting into the #ProFootballHallOfFame. A much deserved honor!— Ashley Anderson (@Ashley_L87) February 3, 2018
I’m so happy @raylewis got #PFHOF18 🏈 this guy made @Ravens football so damn good to watch! Getting to meet him last year was hands down one of the best moments of my life and his HOF status is well and truly deserved 🙌🏻🙌🏻 #HardWorkPaysOff pic.twitter.com/A7hN7NRtm0— Rose Wilford ❤ (@rose27_ox) February 3, 2018