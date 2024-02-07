SociaLight: Ray Lewis Goes Undercover at the Pro Bowl

As the AFC coaches, led by Peyton Manning, and players arrived at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. for the Pro Bowl Sunday, I thought to myself, "That's weird, I haven't seen Ray Lewis yet."
Now we know why.
The Hall of Fame linebacker is also a master of disguise. Lewis donned a janitor's outfit and a wig to greet the Pro Bowlers as they arrived.
"Ja'Marr Chase, you're a bad boy!" Lewis called out. Chase almost caught on, laughing, "I thought that was Ray Lewis!"
Peyton Manning even turned around and walked back, making Lewis laugh.
David Njoku commented on Instagram that he didn't realize it was Lewis until seeing the video. The Browns TE wrote, "Wait holl up I'm jus finding this out now."
Lewis continued his commentary throughout the game, later picking on the referees for calls he disagreed with.