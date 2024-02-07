SociaLight: Ray Lewis Goes Undercover at the Pro Bowl

As the AFC coaches, led by Peyton Manning, and players arrived at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. for the Pro Bowl Sunday, I thought to myself, "That's weird, I haven't seen Ray Lewis yet."

Now we know why.

The Hall of Fame linebacker is also a master of disguise. Lewis donned a janitor's outfit and a wig to greet the Pro Bowlers as they arrived.

"Ja'Marr Chase, you're a bad boy!" Lewis called out. Chase almost caught on, laughing, "I thought that was Ray Lewis!"